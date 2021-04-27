Loot boxes are a pretty touchy subject in gaming, as they have often been compared to real-world gambling. Although that has yet to be proven by many governmental bodies, Electronic Arts has once again come under fire regarding their monetization practices in their FIFA series.

A new report was recently released that claimed EA has been pushing players to spend more money in the FIFA game, which was apparently leaked by an insider from the development team. The report notes several bullet points from an internal presentation last year in the lead up to FIFA 21’s release:

“Players will be actively messaged + incentivized to convert throughout the summer,” one point read. “FUT [FIFA Ultimate Team] is the cornerstone and we are doing everything we can to drive players there,” says another.

That may not seem entirely surprising considering EA’s aggressive push towards monetization in their games, and FIFA has proven to be the most lucrative for the publisher. Loot boxes and in-game monetization have always been controversial though, with the UK government looking into evaluating their regulation, and Germany even considering age rating games with loot boxes for ages 18 years or older.

Despite this, EA has already responded to the report, calling it a “sensationalized story with a misrepresentation of the facts”:

“We always look for opportunities to introduce more players to modes in our games. Our FIFA players are expecting fresh content that makes the service exciting, so that’s a constant focus for us,” they said. “We do not 'push' people to spend in our games. Where we provide that choice, we are very careful not to promote spending over earning in the game, and the majority of FIFA players never spend money on in-game items.”

EA also said that the report only solidifies their commitment to continually supporting their games with new content and features for players. They also once again brought up the fact that their in-game monetization does not constitute gambling, as it has been recognized by the government:

“Recently, a U.S. Federal Court judge dismissed a related case noting that “the lack of any real-world transferable value to items takes them outside” of the gambling laws. So again, supported by all of these perspectives from authorities, we do not believe any aspect of EA’s games constitutes gambling.”

There was also mention of how EA recommends the use of family controls that can manage the content that young players and children can have access to, as well as limit how much money they can spend and how much time they can play. All in all, it is heavily regulated to make sure that EA doesn’t come under as much scrutiny as possible, which in turn takes more of the blame off them and more onto the parents and players themselves.

What do you think? Are loot boxes gambling? Should governments regulate in-game spending more? How do you feel about monetization in games in general? Let us know your thoughts!

