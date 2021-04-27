Anticipation for Nvidia’s next big enthusiast graphics card has been steadily growing, with multiple rumors regarding the GPU’s specs, price, and release date. However, a new report suggests that the launch date is set for 26th May, with an official reveal coming from Nvidia on 18th May.

If the rumor is true, that means we’ll be hearing about the official specs, price, and even some performance expectations on May 18th when the RTX 3080 Ti will reportedly be announced by Nvidia. Reviews for the RTX 3080 Ti will apparently go out on May 25th, a day before the launch on May 26th.

The previous leak regarding the RTX 3080 Ti’s release date was May 25th, so it’s possible the information was provided by an insider who learned about the embargo date for when reviews would go up and assumed it was the same day as launch.

In terms of AMD equivalents, the RTX 3080 Ti is set to go up against the RX 6900 XT, whilst the also-rumored RTX 3070 Ti will be competing against the RX 6800 (the RTX 3080 is currently competing against the RX 6800 XT).

No word on whether the specs have changed, so expect the same 12GB of GDDR6X memory along with 10240 CUDA Cores and a base clock speed of 1365MHz and a Boost clock speed of 1665MHz. The RTX 3070 Ti is still expected to launch in early June.

*Specs listed are based on rumors and are therefore subject to change.

What do you think? Are you interested in an RTX 3080 Ti? Do you think Nvidia will have better stock at launch this time? Let us know your thoughts!

