A day before its official release, Sega has revealed the official PC system requirements for their upcoming remaster of the beloved classic Rome: Total War, but with a bit of a name change this time. 4K visuals, new content and graphical enhancements, what kind of hardware will be needed to run the game at its best?

Fortunately for us, the official Total War: Rome Remastered PC system requirements won't require an army to run - that is, you won't need a PC with as much horse power as an army to run. Does that make sense? No, I don't think so, but you won't need some beefy setup to play TW Rome Remastered at least.

Sega also revealed the performance expectations of each specs, noting that the minimum requirements will achieve 30fps on Low graphics settings at 1080p, whilst the recommended requirements will deliver 60fps on High graphics settings at 1080p. However, they also warned that framerates may drop during any large-scale, graphics-intensive battles and skirmishes.

With that out of the way though, let's dive in an take a look at the official PC system requirements for Total War Rome Remastered...

Total War: Rome Remastered minimum system requirements

*Official minimum requirements only listed a suggested type/generation of hardware rather any specific components, so we have chosen the closest matching PC hardware based on the descriptions provided

Total War: Rome Remastered recommended system requirements

You will need a graphics card that is at least as powerful as a GTX 770 or R9 290, and this should then be paired with either a Core i5-4570 or Ryzen 5 1600 processor to match the recommended specs for Total War: Rome Remastered. This setup should then deliver 60 frames per second on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution. The required amount of RAM is 8GB.

Looking at the minimum requirements, you will need a GTX 650 or Radeon HD 7450 GPU along with a Core i3-530 or FX-4100 CPU as well as 6GB of system memory in order to run Total War: Rome Remastered at 30fps on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

Overall, looking at all the specs the recommended requirements will need at least an 8 year old PC to run smoothly.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Total War: Rome Remastered System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Total War: Rome Remastered GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Total War: Rome Remastered Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.