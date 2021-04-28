Capcom has a weird obsession with making online multiplayer games out of the Resident Evil franchise, and their latest experiment hasn’t gone down too well among critics. The multiplayer spin-off title for the upcoming Resident Evil 8 has officially been delayed to later this year.

Resident Evil Re:Verse will now be launching sometime in Summer 2021. It comes packaged along with Resident Evil 8, but thankfully that does not mean the mainline title has also been delayed. The announcement has yet to be made public by Capcom, but an email sent to “Resident Evil ambassadors” does mention the delay.

The official website for RE Re:Verse also now officially states “Summer 2021” as the launch date, so it's likely Capcom will make an official announcement soon. It is not completely explained as to why the multiplayer component has been delayed, but the recent Betas haven’t gone down very well with critics or fans.

Resident Evil ReVerse may turn out to be another Resident Evil Resistance, which was an asymmetrical multiplayer game packaged with the Resident Evil 3 Remake last year that also didn’t fare too well (peak player count in the last 30 days is 169). Or, the delay could help to make it a fun online spin-off.

Either way, we’ll have to wait for Summer before we’ll get our hands on it to find out for ourselves. There’s also no word whether it will still come packaged with purchases of Resident Evil Village, but it most likely will.

What do you think? Are you excited for Resident Evil Re:Verse? Have you played the Betas? What did you think of it? And could a Resident Evil multiplayer deathmatch mode really work? Let us know!

