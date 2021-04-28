Later this year, AMD was expected to release their new line of Ryzen 6000 processors based on the Zen 3+ architecture. The series was just supposed to be a refresh of the Ryzen 5000 Zen 3-based lineup, but rumors are pointing towards AMD cancelling this year’s offering due to the global chip shortage and instead focusing on Zen 4.

The rumors come from unnamed sources that say the Zen 3+ lineup has been removed from AMD’s roadmaps. The Ryzen 6000 series (codenamed Warhol) was apparently supposed to release in Q4 2021, and bring a modest 3-10% performance increase (5-7% average) as well as a minor increase in clock speeds over the Ryzen 5000 series.

Instead, AMD is now reportedly focusing on their Zen 4-based lineup to launch in 2022, as the current global chip shortage is already affecting AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series and launching another series will only add to frustrations when users won’t be able to buy them (only recently have we seen the Ryzen 5000 series returning to MSRP, starting with the Ryzen 7 5800X).

However, if this rumor is true then it is very early, so AMD may still bring out their Zen 3+ lineup later this year, as recent internal roadmaps still showed the lineup planned for launch this year. But considering that Intel may have a head start over AMD later this year with support for next-gen technologies like PCI Express 5.0 and DDR5 memory in their 12th Gen Alder Lake series, if AMD starts focusing on their Zen 4-based platform early then they could get it out the door quicker than previously expected.

What do you think? Were you interested in the Ryzen 6000 Zen 3+ series? Would this be a good idea from AMD? Have you recently upgraded to Ryzen 5000? Let us know!

