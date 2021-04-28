According to a new rumor, Nvidia is planning to release a refresh of their RTX 30 series along with a crypto mining limiter on each previously-released GPU as well as support of Resizable BAR without the need for a vBIOS update.

The decision comes after Nvidia launched their RTX 3060 recently with their first crypto mining limiter, which was eventually bypassed when Nvidia accidentally released a developer driver without the limiter. Since previously-released GPUs like the RTX 3080 or RTX 3070 don’t have a mining limiter, it looks like Nvidia will now be re-releasing new versions of the cards with a limiter this time.

Nvidia has apparently informed board partners of the refresh, and have revealed that all the specs for each card will remain the same and the gaming performance of each GPU has not changed. Instead, the only difference is that they will come pre-made with Resizable BAR support as well as the crypto mining limiter.

This range is apparently known as the “Lite Hash Rate” (LHR) series, though this is just a name for board partners to distinguish between the two cards, and the names of each card won’t change. The only way to tell if your new card is an LHR model would be to take a look at the GPU die itself, or use a third-party graphics card monitoring tool.

What is interesting is that supply for RTX 30 series graphics cards is expected to improve with the quiet launch of the LHR series, which is said to start shipping to customers in mid-May (so customers should start to receive the first batches around June).

There have been rumors of the RTX 3060 getting relaunched with an even harsher mining limiter, if this rumor of the RTX 30 LHR series is true, then 3060 relaunch is likely to be a part of the same refresh. That means we might be expecting an even harsher limiter in the RTX 30 LHR series, but Nvidia has not given an indication yet as to how much the mining performance will be affected.

Interestingly, the RTX 3090 is said to not be getting a crypto mining limiter as the mining profitability is very low due to the high cost of the card itself already. However, it is still expected to be getting a refresh, suggesting it will only benefit from the out-of-box Resizable BAR support.

What do you think? Is it a good idea for Nvidia to refresh their RTX 30 series with crypto mining limiters? Do you think this will help stock against miners more this time? Or will it not affect supply at all? Let us know your thoughts!

