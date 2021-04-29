Developer 4A Games recently announced a fully ray traced "Enhanced Edition" of their latest entry in the Metro franchise. Free for all owners of the original game, it essentially replaces all lighting with ray tracing, and the PC system requirements reveal it needs a pretty beefy setup in order to run at its best.

The good news is that Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition will be launching a week today on May 6th, so we won't have to wait so long. There's also a bunch of new PC features that are included in the Enhanced Edition, like the addition of DLSS 2.0 (the base Metro: Exodus game only had support for DLSS 1.0).

The bad news is that it looks like if you want to play Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition at its best, then you will need a pretty beefy setup in order to run it. Thankfully, the system requirements below have been listed without DLSS in mind, so enabling Nvidia's AI upscaling technology should help you reach better performance/resolution without the need for the most powerful ray tracing graphics card out there.

Also worth noting is that whilst it is free for owners of the base game, it isn't just a simple update or patch. Instead, this is a standalone title with new and enhanced features to the base game. There is also no extra content added, though there is no indication whether it will include all previously released DLC, or only if you already own the DLC.

The official PC requirements for Metro Exodus EE also only listed a certain number of cores for the CPU specs, rather than any specific CPUs to use. So we have chosen the closest matching components based on the hardware descriptions provided, but if you have any of your own input then feel free to let us know in the discussion area below! Let's help everyone make sure they can run this game in the proper conditions.

With that in mind, let's jump in and take a look at the Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition PC system requirements...

Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition minimum system requirements - 1080p/45fps

*PC specs listed only a certain number of cores plus Hyper-Threading, so we have chosen the best suited CPU based on the hardware description provided.

Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition recommended system requirements - 1080p/60fps

Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition High system requirements - 1440p/60fps

Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition Ultra system requirements - 4K/30fps

Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition RT Extreme system requirements - 4K/60fps

In order to run Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition on High graphics settings your PC will require at least an RTX 2070/RTX 3060 or RX 6700 XT graphics card paired with either a Core i7-9700T or FX-9370 processor as well as 8GB of RAM. This setup should then deliver 60fps performance at 1080p resolution.

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition will need an RTX 2060 GPU in order to play on Normal graphics settings, which should then be coupled with either a Core i3-10100T or Ryzen 5 2400GE CPU and 8GB of system memory, achieving 45fps performance at 1080p resolution.

Your graphics card will need to be capable of running the DirectX 12 API and support ray tracing. In summary, looking over the recommended settings you will need at least a 1 year old PC in order to play Metro Exodus PC EE at its best.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.