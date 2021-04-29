As the second Beta for the latest Pathfinder game is around the corner (less than a week away now!), developer Owlcat Games has revealed the official PC system requirements, and they're not very demanding at all.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is launching this Summer, bringing another classic CRPG to the wide array of options available today. Thankfully the system requirements aren't too demanding, allowing more people to play and even to take it with you on your laptop.

Let's take a look at the official Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous PC system requirements...

minimum system requirements

*PC specs listed only a certain brand of hardware (Intel and Nvidia), so we've picked out the most equivalent AMD components based on the hardware descriptions provided.

recommended system requirements

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will require a GTX 1050 Ti or Radeon HD 6990 graphics card paired with either a Core i7-920 or FX-8120 processor in order to meet the recommended requirements, which should achieve 60fps performance on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution. You will also need at least 8GB of RAM to match the recommended specs.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous needs a graphics card that is at least as powerful as a GeForce GT 240 or Radeon R7 240 GPU, which should then be paired with either a Core 2 Duo E4600 or Athlon 64 X2 CPU as well as 6GB of system memory to match the minimum requirements. This setup should then deliver 60fps performance on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

Looking over all the specs listed above, we suggest at least a 5 year old PC in order to play Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous at its best.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.