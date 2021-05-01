Naughty Dog made a name for themselves when they released their narrative-driven action adventure games of the Uncharted series, but the studio blew up to massive success upon launch of their debut Last of Us game. Since then, a sequel was announced and released, and now it has been revealed that the story outline for The Last of Us 3 has already been written, but is unlikely to start production anytime soon.

Speaking recently on a podcast the Creative Director at Naughty Dog, Neil Druckmann, revealed that he and co-writer Halley Gross have already drafted up an outline for a potential third game in The Last of Us series, exploring the events after The Last Of Us: Part 2:

“I don’t know how much I want to reveal. Halley Gross and I did write an outline for a story, that we're not making, but I hope one day can see the light of day – that explores a little bit what happens after this game. We’ll see.”

However, The Last of Us 3 is not currently in production, and Naughty Dog is currently in the process of deciding their next project:

“After we finish one of our big titles, we take a long time to explore different ideas, whether it’s going to be The Last of Us 3, whether it's something new, whether there's some old franchise we want to go back to. I like to fully explore all of those, then look at, like: okay, we have all of these ideas in front of us. As a studio, what do we want to commit to? Because it’s a huge commitment, monetary, time, passion, talent, so you think about all the opportunity costs that come with that.”

Since the release of the first Last of Us game, Naughty Dog developed and shipped two more Uncharted games before returning to TLOU series with a sequel, so it makes sense they’re not working on another right after the second one.

On top of that, there is also a rumored The Last of Us Remake in development that will launch for next-gen consoles, along with official production on a TLOU TV series for HBO. Since it is clearly a big IP for Naughty Dog, you can bet the third game will come out eventually, but will likely take just as long as it took to release the second one after the first.

What do you think? Are you excited for a The Last of Us Part 3? Have you played the first 2 games? Do you think the series will ever come to PC? And are you interested in more TLOU in other mediums like TV or film? Let us know!