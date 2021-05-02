The delightfully fun and silly Thief Simulator is getting an official sequel in 2022 for PC, and thankfully for us there is also a new gameplay trailer that has been released giving us a look at the new gadgets and locations you’ll be able to rob when the sequel launches next year.

Thief Simulator 2 will launch on PC via Steam in 2022, whilst a console release is planned for 2023. The sequel builds on the second one and promises more locations like restaurants and banks, as well as the ability to steal cars ranging from family sedans up to expensive sports cars. Check out the gameplay trailer below:

“In Thief Simulator 2, we will improve the best features and solutions known from the first instalment, at the same time offering players a whole package of new possibilities,” said Ultimate Games S.A. COO, Rafal Jelonek. “Expect new goals, skills and challenges.”

“The new instalment will be bigger, better, prettier and even more exciting. We pay great attention to the feedback from our community gathered around the game. We are also preparing numerous surprises for fans of the series. As a result, Thief Simulator 2 will offer everything that the players liked about the previous instalment and much more.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Thief Simulator 2? Did you play the first one? What did you think of it? And what’s your favorite simulator game of all time? Let us know!