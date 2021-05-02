Focus Home Interactive recently announced a brand new turn-based strategy game set in the Age of Sigmar in the Warhammer universe, and since then we’ve discovered it will also incorporate some elements of card collecting games as well. Now we have a brand new Gameplay Overview Trailer that shows us a little bit more of the kind of mechanics we can expect in the upcoming title.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is launching for PC on May 27th, and if you’ve been wondering exactly what kind of shenanigans you can get up to, then the following Gameplay Overview Trailer spills all:

Choose 1 of 3 factions, each with their own unique playstyles and campaigns. You’ll also need to choose a hero, which can provide a significant upper hand in the battlefield with unique skills. But that’s not all, because each campaign features branching paths that change the gameplay and story depending on your decisions.

In terms of the card collecting aspect, these will add new and more powerful units that you can use as well as new gear items. Focus Home Interactive already said these are purely for gameplay, and there will be no microtransactions present in Age of Sigmar Storm Ground.

What do you think? Are you excited for Warhammer Age of Sigmar Storm Ground? What is your favorite Warhammer PC game so far? Let us know!