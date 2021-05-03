Honestly, who knew that Minecraft would turn out to be such a huge game? Undeniably one of the most popular games around, Minecraft is still going strong all these years later, and it turns out some people have managed to make quite a lucrative career out of it. In particular, Minecraft modders have made over $350 million selling their own creations.

A while back Microsoft acquired the Minecraft IP and its developers Mojang, but then launched the Minecraft Marketplace back in 2017 as a way for players to easily download player-made creations as well as allowing modders to make money from their mods and builds.

“Creators have generated over $350 million from more than one billion downloads of mods, add-ons, and other experiences in Minecraft,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft during their Q3 earnings call recently.

Of course, Microsoft takes a slice of that $350 million, so modders didn’t entirely make that much. However, MS does give its creators more than 50% of the cut, so it’s still a hefty sum of money that some Minecraft modders have made in the last 4 years. The Minecraft Marketplace’s success also means that Microsoft sounds like they’ll want to continue with the model in future games:

“As games evolve into metaverse economies, we are building new tools to help anyone sell creations on our platforms," Nadella said. "Minecraft had nearly 140 million monthly active users, up 30 percent year over year, making it one of the leading platforms in the creator economy… We’re also seeing a vibrant marketplace emerge in Flight Simulator, with partners now able to sell content directly within the game.”

I think I might be in the wrong business.

What do you think? Do you play Minecraft regularly? How often do you play with mods? Have you ever used the Minecraft Marketplace? Do you think this could be a viable job opportunity for young artists? Let us know your thoughts!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on