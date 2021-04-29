Nvidia has just released their new GeForce 466.27 driver today, and whilst it packs some performance optimizations for upcoming games like Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, Resident Evil 8, and the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, it also surprisingly reintroduces the crypto mining limiter for the RTX 3060 graphics cards.

As you may know, the RTX 3060 was released with a crypto mining limiter, but was later accidentally removed when Nvidia uploaded a developer driver without the limiter in place. So although this update may seem futile as the 3060’s mining limiter has already been bypassed, the new update makes it a requirement for all new RTX 3060 GPUs shipped starting in May:

“This driver updates the hash limiter for the GeForce RTX 3060 12GB and is required for product shipped starting mid-May” the release notes state.

Additionally, this means new RTX 3060 models will be equipped with a slightly different GPU die known as “GA106-302”, rather than the “GA106-300” die the card originally launched with. This has been confirmed in the patch notes as the RTX 3060 now has a new PCI Device ID of 2504.

The significance of this update means any RTX 3060 models with the “302” die will be unable to use any of the older drivers, preventing miners from being able to use an older driver to get around the crypto mining limiter and hopefully forcing them to purchase Nvidia’s CMP HX GPUs for mining instead.

The fact that this new GPU die refresh is starting in mid-May means we are even more likely to see the rest of the RTX 30 series receive a refresh as well, which was recently rumored to quietly launch with an updated GPU die in mid-May as well.

What do you think? Will this help combat crypto miners from purchasing most of the GPU stock? Or will this still not help at all? Let us know your thoughts!