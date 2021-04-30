The month of May is just around the corner, and what a doozy of a month it is! May might be the biggest month for gaming this year, with some massive titles coming out just weeks apart. If you want something to look forward to this month, or just want to plan out your month of gaming, then here’s the biggest games coming out in May 2021…

First we have the highly anticipated Resident Evil 8 kicking off the month, followed by other highlights of the month including the long awaited remaster of the Mass Effect trilogy, the PC release of previously-PlayStation exclusive Days Gone, and then the furry kung fu game Biomutant. May is going to be a big month for gamers for sure.

So without further ado, here’s the 6 biggest games that are coming out in May 2021...

--------------

Resident Evil 8 - May 7th / PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S. Xbox One, Stadia

--------------

Hood: Outlaws and Legends - May 7th / PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S. Xbox One

--------------

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition - May 14th / PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

--------------

Subnautica: Below Zero - May 14th / PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S. Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

--------------

Days Gone - May 18th / PC

--------------

Biomutant - May 25th / PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

--------------

If you’re planning to pick up any of these games you can vote for them in the poll below. You can also vote for multiple games if you’re planning to pick up several of them. Let us know what you’re most excited for this month in the discussion area below! And let us know if we missed any other big games coming out next month!