4A Games recently revealed a PC Enhanced Edition of their most recent installment in the Metro games series, which brings a fully ray traced lighting system upgrade to the base game among other optimizations like DLSS. It’s officially launching next week on May 6th, but the developer notes also reveals something about AMD’s upcoming alternative to DLSS, known as FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR).

Ever since Nvidia released and updated their DLSS technology, a lot of games have started to implement it. Not only has it been a way for players to increase performance without sacrificing image quality much at higher resolutions, but it has also been a lifesaver when it comes to ray tracing.

But the tech is only available on Nvidia hardware, and so an alternative for AMD has been mentioned many times. The only problem is, it’s seemingly not compatible with Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition…

In the official FAQ leading up to the launch of Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition, the developers were asked: “Will you be adding in AMD Super resolution later?”, to which they replied:

“We will not be adding specific support for this, as it is not compatible with our rendering techniques. However we have our own Temporal based reconstruction tech implemented that natively provides the same or better image quality benefits for all hardware.”

The interesting thing about that comment is not that AMD’s DLSS equivalent is seemingly incompatible, but that 4A Games apparently knows how the technology is going to work. The question has since been removed from the FAQ, suggesting 4A Games accidentally spilled the beans before AMD.

Rumors, speculation, and even official statements from AMD have led to a general idea that AMD’s FSR would be open source and cross platform. That means potentially any developer could implement the technology, and anyone with a powerful enough GPU could leverage it (even consoles!).

However, the comment above suggests this is not the case anymore, and that AMD has made a decision on how the technology will be implemented. It now sounds like it will be following in the footsteps of Nvidia by implementing the technology on a per-game basis, in a manner that is incompatible with 4A’s engine. That potentially means developers can’t just retroactively implement AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution either.

However, this is also the first case of how AMD’s Super Resolution technology actually works, and Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition could very well be an outlier in this instance. We still have no idea what the official situation is from AMD themselves, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

It is certainly interesting though, and could mean that FidelityFX Super Resolution is starting to come along and could be on track to launch by the end of this year.

What do you think? Are you excited for AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution? What does this say about their technology? What are your thoughts on this matter? Let us know!

