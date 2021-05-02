Since the launch of their third installment in the Hitman series, IO Interactive have been busy staffing up for various new projects. The Hitman series is currently on hold whilst the studio focuses on their upcoming James Bond game called Project 007, but they’re also apparently working on a new Fantasy RPG game as an Xbox exclusive.

The news first came from a recent interview with the press, where IOI CEO Hakan B. Abrak teased their next game in development: “we've created four IPs from scratch. We always have incubation and R&D going, we always have these crazy ideas and worlds and character that we're thinking of.”

“Without going into too much detail, we have a third universe that we're working actively on, which is a bit different and absolutely a love child. It is something our core people, our veteran staff, have been dreaming about for some time, so I'm equally excited with this one as with our other two universes.”

That understandably sparked speculation on what the studio is working on next, and several reports from different sources claim that it will be a Fantasy RPG game set in a “connected world” that will feature online/multiplayer elements.

The reports states that the project is currently codenamed “Dragon”, as revealed by a job listing for a Senior UX Designer which lists the project under the same name. Previous reports also suggested that IOI was in talks with Microsoft on developing an Xbox exclusive title.

No gameplay details have been revealed yet unfortunately, and with the studio focusing on Project 007 right now it’s unlikely we’ll see or even hear anything concrete until then. So the project may change direction a little before we hear anything about it, so take it with a grain of salt.

That said, if it is indeed an Xbox exclusive then you can certainly expect it to come to PC as well as Microsoft has furthered their commitment to PC gaming, recently reducing their developer store fees from a 30% cut down to 12%.

That said, would you be interested in a Fantasy RPG game from IO Interactive? How do you feel about the ‘connected world’ aspect? What kind of gameplay would you like to see? And are you excited for more diverse games from IOI like Project 007 and Dragon? Let us know!

