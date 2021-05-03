Netflix is on a roll after their acclaimed success with The Witcher TV show on their streaming service, and with multiple video game adaptations also seeing major success, publisher Paradox Interactive has apparently signed a deal with the production company Hivemind to create a new TV series and several movies based on the World of Darkness.

The World of Darkness is an interconnected universe of supernatural creatures and worlds, most famously used in the Vampire: The Masquerade tabletop RPG that has been adapted into multiple video games, the latest of which - Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 - has now been delayed indefinitely.

According to the news, the writer includes Christine Boylan who worked on previous shows like Castle, Constantine, Cloak and Dagger, as well as the Punisher. Additionally, the Showrunner and Executive Producer of the TV series Shadow and Bone, Eric Heisserer, is also on board.

“Eric and Christine are among the most extraordinary creators working today,” said Jason Brown, co-Founder and President of Hivemind. “They’re also gamers who have played in WoD since it began. It’s a rare opportunity when the connection between storyteller and story runs this deep, and that is the alchemy which has led to many of our favorite and most culturally resonant franchises.”

No specifics have been revealed yet like the setting and story, nor whether it will start with a TV series or movie, but that kind of information will apparently be announced “in the coming year,” so we might be hearing something more about it very soon.

If the success of The Witcher series is anything to go by, it shows that what was once considered a very ‘nerdy’ genre or medium can still see success in a much broader audience. Then again, The Witcher became very popular after the critically acclaimed The Witcher 3 video game found much success, and rode off the back of the Game of Thrones series ending, leaving multiple viewers with a Fantasy-sized itch to scratch. As for The World of Darkness? Only time will tell if a wider audience is ready for that kind of entertainment and setting.

What do you think? Are you interested in a TV show and movies based on the World of Darkness? Have you played many games based on the universe? What have you played? And what has been your favorite so far? Let us know!

