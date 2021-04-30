DOOM Eternal launched last year to considerable acclaim from fans and critics, but one thing that surprised a lot of fans alike was that the multiplayer mode would not include any microtransactions despite featuring a battle pass system in a world full of in-game monetization. However, paid skins have now appeared in the game after those claims, completely neglecting the previous claims.

Last year Hugo Martin, the Creative Director of DOOM Eternal, told the press that the game would have “no store” and that “Eternal is a $60 game, not a free to play game or mobile game – we are giving you a complete experience with no store just like you’d expect.”

“Unlocking skins with XP is a part of the experience if you care about that stuff or you can completely ignore it and it will have no impact on your experience AT ALL and it’s all free.” Evidently, that statement didn’t last very long.

However, it’s not quite DOOM and gloom, as the cosmetic packs are just skins that were once available for free through specific means, but are now purchasable. The DOOMicorn Master Collection Cosmetic Pack for instance was only available through Twitch, whilst the Series One Cosmetic Pack bundles together multiple items that had to be acquired in the first season of the game’s launch.

Then again, a ”Rip and Tear Pack” was also released a few months after Eternal’s launch, and was generally well received because it included all the pre-order incentive bonuses. The problem is whether this will lead to even more cosmetic packs in the future and how fans will feel about it.

So far the reaction seems to be pretty negative on Steam, but not exactly for the reasons you might expect. Apparently, Bethesda somehow mixed up the content packs, and those who purchased one pack actually received content from the other. It’s not a huge deal, but the fact that both packs are priced differently could lead to some frustration.

Plus, some players mention purchasing the cosmetic pack full of items they did not have yet, only to receive the other content which they already owned. So yeah, that’s a bummer. All reviews suggest to wait until the issue is fixed before purchasing it.

What do you think? How do you feel about the cosmetic packs now being sold in DOOM Eternal? Could this lead to even more microtransactions in the future despite being told there wouldn’t be any? And how could the mixup of packs happen in the first place? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on