From Software’s next official game may be it’s most anticipated yet, but we still haven’t ever seen anything official regarding gameplay since the announcement back at E3 2019. Some gameplay had just reportedly been leaked this week, but it turns out the footage was fake. However, we do have a possible release period at least.

In their most recent financial results the parent company of From Software, Kadokawa Corporation, has referred to a release date for Elden Ring by the end of the fiscal year (within the next 12 months). More specifically, a launch by March 2022 as that is when their fiscal year ends.

(We didn't include the recent supposedly leaked gameplay as it has been reported to be fake)

With every long period of silence, and every small leak, it seems more and more like Elden Ring may never come out when we expect, so hearing FromSoft’s parent company mention that it will be coming out during a specific period certainly gives us hope, but doesn’t guarantee anything.

Some rumors from sources close to the project have revealed that the past year has caused significant stress on development of Elden Ring as everyone transitioned to a work-from-home environment. So the game has apparently been delayed internally multiple times.

If Elden Ring is set to launch by March 2022, then we can almost guarantee we’ll see/hear something during E3 2021 as publisher Bandai Namco will be attending the event. Maybe we’ll even see that internal gameplay trailer that was leaked not too long ago?

What do you think? Are you excited for Elden Ring? Do you think it will be released by March 2022? And do you think we can expect something at E3 2021? Let us know!