A while ago it was revealed that Discord was in talks to be acquired by Microsoft, but then Discord decided to halt any talks as they considered going public. During that period though, Sony has snuck in with a minority investment which will lead to official integration on PlayStation consoles by next year.

“Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year,” said Jim Ryan, President of Sony. “Allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together.”

Exactly how much Sony has invested into Discord is unclear, but it is not a complete buyout and Discord could still go public soon. Microsoft’s offer was apparently $10 billion, but made sense considering Discord’s prevalence on the PC platform.

Thankfully, the PlayStation integration won’t affect the PC ecosystem, and will instead likely operate much like Xbox’s integration which allows players to link their Xbox accounts and use their friends list across both platforms. Since Sony has invested in a minority stake, the official PlayStation integration may go further than that, but no details have been given so far.

What do you think? How could PlayStation’s integration work? Do you think it will affect PC users? And will Discord go public? Let us know your thoughts!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on