There are three constants in life: death, taxes, and a new Battlefield game every couple years. Anticipation for the next official Battlefield game has been slowly ramping up after EA has teased the next installment for a while now, but everyone has been wondering whether it will return to the modern day setting, or stick to the historical WW1/WW2/Vietnam era. Well, a new leak suggests it could be something entirely different…

Two screenshots for Battlefield 6 have apparently been leaked online (which are themselves supposedly taken from an official trailer). Both appear to showcase a new Battlefield game set in the near future with futuristic HUD and vehicles.

The first picture showcases a rocket launch from the inside of a vehicle’s cockpit. There’s not much to glean from this screenshot alone, but one leaker claims BF6 will be set 10 years in the future and will feature modern day weapons as well as those currently in development. Another leak says the game will follow the annoying trend of rebooting the series without a number, so Battlefield VI will simply be called: Battlefield. The main campaign will also have support for co-op, so you can finally play through a Battlefield with a buddy.

In terms of multiplayer, you can expect the usual 4 classes, as well as the return of a Battle Royale mode. But there will also apparently be new map features including a day/night cycle as well as dynamic weather.

That screenshot apparently showcases one such example where a deserted island is devastated by a raging tornado. No word on how that might affect gameplay, like whether players will get sucked up by the tornado’s gust of wind or unable to travel above ground.

Either way, we’re expecting some sort of official announcement in the coming months as EA have already said the reveal will be coming this Spring. Hopefully then we can get some concrete answers on the game’s setting and new features. In fact, another rumor suggests we may not have to wait so long after all, as the trailer is apparently dropping on May 6th.

What do you think? Are you excited for Battlefield 6? Are you interested in a near future setting? Would you have preferred another setting? Which one? Let us know!

