The Epic vs Apple legal battle has brought forth some interesting documents and information regarding a behind the scenes look at one of PC’s biggest storefronts. The Epic Games Store has made a pretty aggressive push for exclusivity deals (timed or not) in order to drive more users to their store. But documents now reveal that some upcoming games might be Epic Games Store exclusives, before they’ve even been officially announced.

Dead Island 2 is one of those games. We know it exists and will probably, maybe, eventually come out at some point. It’s had some troubled development after its first official announcement back in 2014. We still have no clear release date, nor have we seen any official trailers/gameplay since the announcement trailer apart from a leaked 2015 build. But whenever it comes out, we know it will be an Epic Games Store exclusive.

In Epic’s “Review of Performance and Strategy” - the one which also revealed Epic spent a whopping $1 billion on exclusivity deals by September 2019 - a graphic shows a bunch of new and upcoming games, some of which are highlighted in red as an Epic Games Store exclusive. If you look closely, Dead Island 2 can be seen around halfway down in the US, Germany, and France columns.

That doesn’t indicate whether the exclusivity deal will be timed though, as a lot of Epic’s exclusives have been lately. But another interesting notes is that an untitled Saints Row game is also listed there as well.

Now, this could already be Saints Row 3 Remastered, which launched as an Epic Store exclusive in May last year, and is coming to Steam the same time this year (a 12 month exclusivity period). However, given that we know Saints Row 5 is currently in development, and the fact the last one was an Epic Store exclusive, whatever’s next for Saints Row may very well be an exclusive to the EGS as well.

What do you think? Are you excited for Dead Island 2 and Saints Row 5? Which one are you more excited for? And how do you feel about both being an Epic Games Store exclusive? Let us know!

