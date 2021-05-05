The next generation of Intel processors will be quite different from any others, thanks to the new big.LITTLE design incorporated in the architecture. Well, we say new, but the design has already been used for a lot of pocket devices like smartphones or even tablets, but will be debuting first on desktop PCs later this year.

However, that doesn’t mean we won’t see anything before then, as an engineering sample for one of Intel’s 12th gen Alder Lake CPUs has popped up online, and the specs have been revealed. Or, more specifically, a data sheet for the processor has been revealed.

They’re nothing fancy, so there’s not anything super impressive about them, but it does show that Intel is on track to launch their 10nm Alder Lake series by the end of 2021. Which, given Intel’s recent troubles with launching on time, is a good sign at least for the Blue Team.

Now onto the specs: the engineering sample boasts a 16-Core/24-Thread design and a modest base clock speed of just 1800MHz, hence the name of the CPU, the Core-1800. That speed is more than likely to increase before launch though, as the engineering sample is essentially just a way to make sure that the CPU is logically operating as it should be.

The boost clock is a little more reasonable though, reaching a maximum of 4.6GHz with 2 Cores. Or up to 4.4Ghz with 4 Cores, 4.2GHz with 6 Cores, and an all-turbo boost frequency of 3.4GHz. The overall TDP is 125W.

Since the hybrid chip design incorporates different Core types, that's what results in the odd Core/Thread disparity. Alder Lake will feature 8 big Golden Cove cores for high performance which are what we see in modern CPUs and will feature hyperthreading, whilst the smaller Gracemont Cores allow for better power efficiency but do not feature hyperthreading. So 8+8 Cores, but 16+8 Threads. Therefore 16 Cores, 24 Threads.

If you do feel like upgrading to Intel Alder Lake later this year, then be prepared to buy a brand new motherboard as the new architecture will require a bigger socket known as LGA1700. The good news is that this will enable support for PCI Express 5.0 as well as up to DDR5-4800 memory. It will still support PCIe Gen 4.0 and DDR4 memory, but it will be up to manufacturers as to which is the best to focus on.

Again, this is essentially just confirmation that Intel is indeed on track to launch their first 10nm desktop CPUs. However, only time will tell if these new hybrid architecture designs will benefit PC players enough to upgrade, or if we’ll be stuck with another Rocket Lake situation.

What do you think? Are you excited for Intel Alder Lake? How do you feel about the specs above considering it is an engineering sample? Would you upgrade to Alder Lake if it proved to be worth it? Or would you still wait a while to see how it goes? Let us know your thoughts!

