Not long now until Capcom’s latest mainline entry into the Resident Evil series finally graces our desktops, but when exactly will it release in your region? What time does it unlock so you can play it at the exact moment it comes out? We’ve listed out the Resident Evil 8 unlock times according to your region.

Unfortunately, Capcom has not released any official unlock times for Resident Evil 8 on PC, but they have revealed it for consoles. So we can imagine the unlock times will be the same on each platform, however there may be some discrepancies that we will explain further on. There's also no pre-load option available for PC players.

Here’s when Resident Evil 8 unlocks in your region…

US West (PDT) US East (EDT) UK (BST) EU (CEST) Australia (AEDT) Time 9pm 12am 5am 6am 2pm Date May 6th May 7th

Resident Evil Village will unlock at exactly midnight (12am) EST, so working from that we can get a clear idea of when it will unlock for multiple regions. The Resident Evil 3 Remake also unlocked at the same time (midnight EST) last year, so chances are we’ll see the same situation for RE8.

This does also mean that depending on where you live, you could be up playing RE Village as early as tonight! That is, if you’re living in the North American region. European players however will have to stay up late on a working night if they want to play Resident Evil 8 exactly when it launches.

If you don’t see your timezone in the table above, you can always check out the handy Time Zone Converter tool in order to see what time Resident Evil Village becomes available in your region. For some reason, players in Japan have to wait a whole day before being able to play, as the release date is set for May 8th.

What do you think? Are you excited for Resident Evil 8? Did you play the PC demo? What did you think of it? And will you be playing RE8 at launch? Let us know!