The upcoming release of the remastered collection for the Mass Effect trilogy may be a good deal already with 3 games in 1 package, but if you ever missed out on the original bonus content for Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 then you’re in luck! Because EA and BioWare have made all that content available online for free!

That’s right, in anticipation for the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition - which is coming out on May 14th - all previously-released Deluxe Edition content has been made free. To be clear, this does not include any released DLC, of which the ME Legendary Edition includes all of them (well, except for one), but instead includes the official soundtrack, some art and comic books and a digital lithograph.

More specifically, the 1.7GB download includes 88 pieces of music from the official soundtrack of the trilogy, 2 digital art books for ME2 and ME3, 2 PDF comic books from the Dark Horse Comics series (Mass Effect: Redemption issue 1, and Mass Effect: Invasion issue 1), and a digital lithograph of the Normandy spaceship in the heat of battle.

Here's some Lo-Fi Mass Effect beats to chill/save the galaxy to:

Interestingly, the download comes with a disclaimer: “This promotion is available until the earlier of May 31, 2021 or until download capacity is reached,” which sounds like this is a limited-time deal. So if you never got the chance before to grab the Deluxe Edition content then now is the time to do so! You can download it from the official EA website here.

Additionally, EA also launched a real nifty Custom Art Creator which allows you to completely customize the Mass Effect Legendary Edition cover art by selecting your favorite squadmates, alignment, and location. It’s a pretty fun tool, and allows you to create a Social Media post, a 4K desktop wallpaper, or even as a custom box art so you can change the cover of your physical copy (if you bought on console).

What do you think? Are you excited for Mass Effect Legendary Edition? Will you be downloading the deluxe edition content? Have you created your own custom key art? What options did you pick? Let us know!