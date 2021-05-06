The Simulator genre has long reined as one of the most popular PC game genres around, and if you are a fan yourself then you’ve most likely heard of the Bus Simulator series. Well we now have an official release date for the next installment in the series, plus some exciting information for fans of the series!

Bus Simulator 21 officially launches on September 7th for PC via Steam, as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (and backwards compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S). BS21 will not only include improved visuals and an updated fleet of modern vehicles, but it also introduces double decker and even electric buses for the first time in the series.

Bus Sim 21 features a number of “officially licensed and faithfully modelled buses” from famous manufacturers like Alexander Dennis and many more globally renowned companies which will all be revealed at a later date.

There will also be 2 large maps to drive around an explore, including a reworked version of the previous game’s European “Seaside Valley” as well as the official mapo extension, and a brand new American-based setting inspired by the San Francisco Bay Area known as “Angel Shores”.

Other features include multiplayer co-op, and the “sophisticated management systems will offer even more freedom, numerous new and expanded features and, for the first time, the option of setting up detailed timetables for your own bus fleet.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Bus Simulator 21? What other simulator games have you played? And what’s your favorite simulator game so far? Let us know!