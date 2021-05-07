It's finally here... the highly anticipated sequel in the mainline Resident Evil series is upon us. The game launched today and we can all start to prepare some new pants for when we inevitably get terrified to hell. But before we jump in and get started, what kind of graphics settings can we expect in Resident Evil 8? And how much can we adjust them?

We're going to take a look at the official Resident Evil 8 PC graphics settings and see just how many there are and by how much we can tweak them. This new entry in the RE universe also includes some extra features that weren't present in previous games, like ray tracing and variable rate shading among others.

So now let's dive into the Resident Evil Village PC graphics settings...

---------------

Resident Evil 8 graphics settings

(Screenshots below were taken using the "Prioritize Graphics" Preset setting)

Presets - Recommended/Prioritize Performance/Balanced/Prioritize Graphics/Ray Tracing/Max

Display Area

Brightness

HDR Mode

Color Space - sRGB/Rec.709

Display Mode - Window/Full Screen

Screen Resolution

Refresh Rate

Frame Rate - Variable/30/60/120

Vertical Synchronization - Off/On

Rendering Mode - Normal/Interlaced

Image Quality - 0.5 > 2.0

FidelityFX CAS - Off/On

Anti-Aliasing - TAA/FXAA+TAA

Variable Rate Shading - Off/Balanced/Prioritize Performance

Texture Quality - Low (0GB)/Medium (0.25GB)/Medium (0.5GB)/High (0.25GB)/High (0.5GB)/High (1GB)/High (2GB)/High (3GB)/High (4GB)/High (6GB)/High (8GB)

Texture Filter Quality - Medium (Trilinear)/High (ANISO x2)/High (ANISO x4)/High (ANISO x8)/High (ANISO x16)

Mesh Quality - Low/Mid/High/Max

Ray Tracing - Off/On

GI and Reflection - Low/Mid/High

Light Reflection - Low/Mid/High

Ambient Occlusion - Off/On

Screen Space Reflections - Off/On

Volumetric Lighting Quality - Off/Low/Mid/High

Subsurface Scattering - Off/On

Shadow Quality - Low/Mid/High/Max

Contact Shadows - Off/On

Shadow Cache - Off/On

Bloom - Off/On

Lens Flare - Off/On

Film Noise - Off/On

Depth of Field - Off/On

Lens Distortion - Off/On/On (+chromatic aberration)

Reset Display Settings

---------------

So that's all the graphics settings available in Resident Evil 8, there's quite a lot there to tweak and get the perfect balance of performance and graphics quality. Although you have the usual cinematic settings like Lens Flare, Film Grain etc. there's still a decent chunk of quality settings to improve the fidelity for better quality, or reduce for increased performance.

Obviously the addition of Ray Tracing in Resident Evil 8 is nice, but there's also Variable Rate Shading which should help to increase performance slightly whilst retaining most of the image quality. It's a shame that there's no DLSS integration then, which would really help to offset the performance cost of ray tracing and high texture rendering.

There is at least some Resolution Scaling, so you can increase graphical quality if you have the performance headroom for it, or you can get better performance whilst still remaining at the screen resolution you selected.

Apart from that though, there isn't a huge amount to talk about in terms of graphics settings in Resident Evil Village, especially if you've already played previous RE Engine games like Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2 Remake, or Resident Evil 3 Remake.