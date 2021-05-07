The resident of all evils is finally here as Resident Evil 8 has launched today on multiple platforms. The series has found a home on PC platforms recently thanks to the stunning RE Engine that brings photorealistic graphics to the Horror franchise, and PC players get to make the most of it. But how well does it perform? And what kind of hardware do you need to play at its best? Let's take a look at the PC performance benchmarks for Resident Evil 8...

First of all, in this PC performance benchmark article for Resident Evil 8, we benchmark a range of graphics cards going from the higher-end RTX 3070 as well as the RTX 2060; to the lower-end R9 380; and the mid-range GTX 1060 which is close to the recommended GPU for 60fps performance on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

Then we go through the FPS test results of each graphics card running at 1080p, 1440p and 4K screen resolutions. From there we can see the performance of the minimum and recommended system requirement graphics cards and consider how well optimized Resident Evil Village really is.

RE8 unfortunately does not include an in-game benchmarking tool, so for these results we started out in one of the opening areas of the game in the titular village, then moved around and fought some bad guys. Considering that you'll be exploring a lot in this game and moving around in open environments, we found this benchmark run to be pretty representative of your typical gameplay experience in Resident Evil 8.

RE8 does have some graphics preset options, ranging from: Recommended (automatically adjusts settings based on your hardware); Prioritize Performance; Balanced; Prioritize Graphics; Ray Tracing; and Max.

For these results below we simply benchmarked Resi Evil 8 on the Prioritize Performance (abbreviated to just "performance" in the benchmark tables below), Balanced, Prioritize Graphics (abbreviated to just "Graphics" in the benchmark tables below), and Max presets. Since ray tracing requires a ray tracing-capable GPU and most players will be using a non-ray tracing card we did not benchmark ray tracing performance in this article. Instead, we will be testing the ray tracing performance in our upcoming Most Important Graphics Options article for RE Village coming soon.

With that in mind, let's jump into the PC performance benchmarks for Resident Evil 8...

Resident Evil 8 PC Graphics Settings

Check your PC can run Resident Evil 8 system requirements

--------------------

Resident Evil 8 minimum system requirements - 1080p/60fps

Resident Evil 8 recommended system requirements - 1080p/60fps

Resident Evil 8 ray tracing system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit Version 2004 or later

--------------------

CLICK ANY IMAGE IN THIS PAGE TO EXPAND THE IMAGE

Resident Evil 8 RTX 3070 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Aorus Master | Intel i7-5820K | 16GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 in Resident Evil 8 @ 1080p

Resident Evil 8 Performance Balanced Graphics Max Average FPS 130 127.6 127.4 127.3 Min FPS 114.1 112.4 107.7 110 Max FPS 185.4 183.4 183.1 183 1% Low FPS 101.3 98.6 98.2 97.7 0.1% Low FPS 94.3 87.5 76.2 87.4

The FPS performance of the RTX 3070 at 1080p in Resident Evil 8 is really good, though at this low resolution and settings it is hitting a bottleneck somewhere as the FPS hardly changes per graphics setting. Overall the RTX 3070 is perfect for playing Resident Evil Village at 1080p on the Max graphics settings

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 in Resident Evil 8 @ 1440p

Resident Evil 8 Performance Balanced Graphics Max Average FPS 128.7 126.4 126 121.1 Min FPS 111 109 109.5 98.4 Max FPS 183.7 184.2 176.1 166.3 1% Low FPS 100.7 98.7 98.1 93.9 0.1% Low FPS 81.3 81.5 86.6 81.5

At 1440p the FPS performance of the RTX 3070 in Resident Evil 8 is still really good, but still seems to hit a bottleneck on the lower graphics settings. Anything on or above the 'Prioritize Graphics' preset seems to no longer hit that bottleneck, but performance is still too high to worry about that. In the end though, the RTX 3070 is perfect for playing Resident Evil Village on Max graphics settings at 1440p resolution.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 in Resident Evil 8 @ 4K

Resident Evil 8 Performance Balanced Graphics Max Average FPS 126.8 91.6 80.7 71.3 Min FPS 109.8 68.2 64.2 55.2 Max FPS 178.9 115.3 96.1 89.1 1% Low FPS 99.3 67 63.6 54.7 0.1% Low FPS 84.8 64.5 61.9 18

The RTX 3070's FPS performance in Resident Evil 8 at 4K resolution is also really good and no longer seems to be hitting the bottleneck on any graphics preset above 'Prioritize Performance'. Even on the Max graphics settings, the RTX 3070 is perfect for playing Resident Evil Village with a decent frame rate.

Looking at all the results above, an RTX 3070 graphics card is perfectly suitable for playing Resi Evil Village on Max graphics settings at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K resolution.

--------------------

Resident Evil 8 RTX 2060 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia PNY GeForce RTX 2060 | Intel i7-5820K | 16GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 in Resident Evil 8 @ 1080p

Resident Evil 8 Performance Balanced Graphics Max Average FPS 122 118.1 113 101.1 Min FPS 106.3 96.6 88.8 82.6 Max FPS 170.2 164.7 147.1 135.4 1% Low FPS 95.3 92.3 89.7 79.7 0.1% Low FPS 84.9 73 7.4 35.2

The FPS performance of the RTX 2060 at 1080p in Resident Evil 8 is really good, achieving higher than 100fps even on Max graphics settings. Overall, the RTX 2060 is perfect for playing Resident Evil Village on Max graphics settings at 1080p

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 in Resident Evil 8 @ 1440p

Resident Evil 8 Performance Balanced Graphics Max Average FPS 118.7 86.6 77.5 68.5 Min FPS 92.3 67.2 61.8 54.7 Max FPS 156.3 110.9 95.2 88.8 1% Low FPS 85.4 65.8 61.4 53.9 0.1% Low FPS 65.4 63.4 59.8 46

At 1440p, the RTX 2060's FPS performance in Resident Evil 8 is still pretty good, delivering more than 60fps even on the Max graphics settings. Looking at these results, the RTX 2060 is perfectly suitable for playing Resident Evil Village on Max graphics settings at 1440p.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 in Resident Evil 8 @ 4K

Resident Evil 8 Performance Balanced Graphics Max Average FPS 77.5 48.9 41.8 37 Min FPS 61 36.5 33.4 27.8 Max FPS 99.2 60.9 49.9 47.6 1% Low FPS 60.6 36.3 33.1 28.2 0.1% Low FPS 59.4 35.4 32.4 18.6

Moving onto the RTX 2060's FPS performance at 4K resolution in Resident Evil 8, the performance seems to drop a bit in the Medium-High graphics settings. Thankfully, Resident Evil Village does not require 60fps performance to feel comfortable, so the RTX 2060 is suitable for playing RE8 at 4K on Medium-High (Balanced/Prioritize Graphics) settings.

Overall, the RTX 2060 proves to be a perfectly suitable GPU for playing RE Village on the Max graphics settings at 1080p and 1440p resolution. At 4K you will need to stay on 'Prioritize Performance' to get above 60fps, but is still perfectly playable on 'Balanced' and 'Prioritize Graphics' settings.

--------------------

Resident Evil 8 GTX 1060 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia MSI GeForce GTX 1060 | Intel i7-5820K | 16GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Resident Evil 8 @ 1080p

Resident Evil 8 Performance Balanced Graphics Max Average FPS 93.5 65.3 64 56.5 Min FPS 74.5 48.9 50.3 38.8 Max FPS 124.6 81.9 80.3 73.9 1% Low FPS 74.3 49.1 50.1 42.4 0.1% Low FPS 71.3 46.7 49.4 8.3

At 1080p the FPS performance in Resident Evil 8 for the GTX 1060 is good, achieving just under 60fps on the Max graphics settings. With a little adjustment on individual options you could probably get this up to 60fps but is certainly not needed to have an enjoyable experience. In the end, the GTX 1060 is perfect for playing Resident Evil Village on the Max graphics settings at 1080p, or on the 'Prioritize Graphics' setting if you want to play at 60fps.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Resident Evil 8 @ 1440p

Resident Evil 8 Performance Balanced Graphics Max Average FPS 64.1 42.6 41.8 36.5 Min FPS 51.3 32.9 31.3 27.9 Max FPS 83 52.9 51.9 47.1 1% Low FPS 51.1 32.8 31.4 28 0.1% Low FPS 50.2 32.2 30.4 27.1

The GTX 1060's FPS performance in Resident Evil 8 at 1440p is okay. Here the card struggles to achieve 60fps performance above the 'Prioritize Performance' setting but is still playable at higher settings. On Max graphics preset though, you may find some discomfort in playing and is certainly not ideal, but is still playable. Overall the GTX 1060 is suitable for playing Resident Evil Village on the Balanced/Prioritize Graphics settings at 1440p resolution.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Resident Evil 8 @ 4K

Resident Evil 8 Performance Balanced Graphics Max Average FPS 35.3 21.6 21 18.6 Min FPS 28.2 16.3 16.5 14.3 Max FPS 44.6 27.1 27.3 24.5 1% Low FPS 28.2 16.4 16.4 14.4 0.1% Low FPS 27.6 16.2 16.2 12

At 4K, the GTX 1060's FPS performance is not great. Although the game is still playable on the 'Prioritize Performance' preset, it is not ideal. Anything above that though and the game becomes unplayable. In conclusion, the GTX 1060 is not suitable for playing Resident Evil Village at 4K unless you stay on the Lowest graphics settings.

In the end, the GTX 1060 is just below the recommended GPU for 1080p 60fps performance, but with a little tweaking can still achieve the same performance and quality at 1080p resolution. At higher resolutions, the GTX 1060 won't be comfortable on Max graphics settings and will need to be lowered for a more enjoyable experience.

--------------------

Resident Evil 8 R9 380 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on AMD MSI Radeon R9 380 | Intel i7-5820K | 16GB

Average FPS for AMD Radeon R9 380 in Resident Evil 8 @ 1080p

Resident Evil 8 Performance Balanced Graphics Max Average FPS 38 32.3 31.3 23.1 Min FPS 32.2 27.3 26.1 18.4 Max FPS 47.2 43 42.7 35.4 1% Low FPS 32.1 27.1 26 18.4 0.1% Low FPS 28.3 26.8 14.2 7.3

The FPS performance at 1080p for the R9 380 in Resident Evil 8 is not great, though still playable at the 'Prioritize Performance' graphics preset and up to the 'Prioritize Graphics' preset. It's not great but still okay to play at these settings. When Resident Evil Village drops below 30fps it becomes unplayable and so is not recommended to crank up to Max settings at 1080p with the R9 380.

Average FPS for AMD Radeon R9 380 in Resident Evil 8 @ 1440p

Resident Evil 8 Performance Balanced Graphics Max Average FPS 31.3 23.5 21.9 18.5 Min FPS 25.5 18.8 16.7 14.5 Max FPS 42.5 31.1 29.9 27.6 1% Low FPS 25.4 18.8 17.1 14.4 0.1% Low FPS 25.2 17.3 10.8 6.4

At 1440p the R9 380's FPS performance pretty bad, but still playable on the 'Prioritize Performance' graphics preset. Any graphics setting above this is unplayable due to performance issues that can severely affect your enjoyment of the game. So in the end, the R9 380 is not suitable for playing Resident Evil Village at 1440p resolution unless you stick to the 'Prioritize Performance' preset.

Overall, looking at the results above the R9 380 is well below the minimum required graphics card for 1080p 60fps performance and struggles to deliver above 30fps even on 1080p resolution, though is still playable. AT 1440p the card is not recommended unless you stay on the Lowest graphics settings.

--------------------

Conclusion

Looking at all the results above, Resi Evil Village is a pretty demanding game on modern hardware, but takes full advantage of next-gen hardware to deliver great performance. If you're rocking a mid-range card of previous generations you will need to upgrade slightly in order to play RE 8 at its best, but is still perfectly playable on slightly lower graphics settings.

The GTX 1060 for instance achieves just below 60fps on the Max graphics preset, but delivers above that in the preset just below. Therefore, with a little tweaking, the GTX 1060 is perfect for playing RE Village at 1080p on High graphics settings.

However, the R9 380 does struggle a lot. Low-end cards like this will have a hard time getting decent performance at anything above 1080p and Low graphics settings.

Thankfully, Resident Evil 8 does not need to be played above 60fps to still be enjoyable. If you're achieving anywhere between 45-60fps you'll still have an enjoyable experience that won't impact your personal performance in the game. At 30-45fps it is still playable, but not ideal, and anything below 30fps is unplayable due to performance issues.

Saying that, the RTX 2060 and RTX 3070 are great for playing Resident Evil 8 on the Max graphics settings at various resolutions. The RTX 2060 is suitable for 1440p gaming, whilst the RTX 3070 is suitable for playing at 4K.

Having a play around with the ray tracing settings does have a noticeable impact on performance, but seems to be worse/better in certain areas. We'll have a deeper dive into ray tracing performance in Resident Evil Village in our Most Important Graphics Options article coming soon.

As a side note, Resi Evil 8 has some extensive statistics on the impact of graphics settings on your hardware, and will allow you to exceed your card's total VRAM. However, some settings cranked up the Maximum do not provide a massive increase in quality whilst significantly impacting performance. So if you ever experience slightly lower than ideal performance, consider adjusting settings until they are out of the red/do not exceed your VRAM.

Additionally, there doesn't seem to be as much of a difference in performance between the 'Balanced' and 'Prioritize Graphics' preset, so consider bumping up your settings to the latter preset if you're experience okay performance on the former preset.

As always, we welcome any and all feedback from you guys as well with your experience of hardware configurations and FPS performance/quality settings. That way we can all better gauge how well our systems will be able to run Resi Evil Village.