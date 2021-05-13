The next chapter in the Resident Evil mainline series is finally here and looking better than ever. Performance so far has been pretty good but still a little demanding on mid-range hardware, but that doesn't mean there isn't room to improve. How demanding is each graphics settings individually? What are the most demanding graphics settings? And how much can we adjust each setting to give us better performance?

In this article we will take a look at which Resident Evil 8 graphics settings are the best to turn all the way up to Ultra and which ones can get us a little FPS boost for no real visual loss when we turn them off or down. We've compiled a list below of the most demanding graphics options in the game, so you can get a handle on what to expect when you adjust different graphics settings in Resident Evil Village to get the perfect balance of visual fidelity and FPS performance in game.

Below you will see every graphics option listed and benchmarked against a minimum graphics setting used as our baseline benchmark for Resident Evil 8. From there we see which graphics options have the highest performance impact on our hardware for the least visual improvement, and then we will see which options can be turned up to max and deliver the best visual improvement in Resident Evil 8.

For the performance cost result baseline we used the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card which is close to the official recommended GPU for 1080p/60fps, an Intel Core i7-5820K processor, and 16GB of DDR4 memory. Since Ray Tracing and Variable Rate Shading require certain hardware, those benchmarks were carried out using an RTX 2060 with the same setup.

To standardize the benchmark tests we did our own benchmark run, which took place in one of the opening areas of the game walking around the titular village, exploring and shooting some bad guys. Since a lot of what you'll be doing is exploring and fighting enemies, we found this run to be pretty representative of the experience in-game, when considering graphics options compared to other graphics options and their relative performance impact.

If you see any significant discrepancy/difference between the benchmark tool FPS and actual FPS returned then please do share your findings in the comments below.

There's a lot of graphics settings available in RE8, so we went through the 18 (+4 for ray tracing/variable rate shading to a total of 22 settings) graphics options listed and tested each one in turn, recording the average frame rates for each and then comparing them to a baseline FPS that was recorded with all the graphics options either turned off or to their lowest settings.

Resident Evil 8 baseline FPS

To give us a comparable FPS baseline for Resi Evil Village Frame Rates achieved when all Resident Evil 8's graphics settings are on lowest or OFF.

Resident Evil 8 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 76.7 57.9 104.3 57.6 56.8

Resident Evil 8 Graphics Options Performance Breakdown

The further to the right the bar goes, the more demanding the graphics option is.

What are the most demanding graphics options in Resident Evil 8?

Taking a look at the RE Village graphics settings FPS performance graph above you can see that most options won't affect FPS too much, but there are a couple heavy hitters. Most notably Shadow Quality and Ambient Occlusion will impact FPS by about 11.73% and 10.82% respectively.

Following on from that the Texture Filter Quality, Mesh Quality, Volumetric Lighting Quality, and Bloom settings all have around 4-5% FPS performance impact. The rest of the settings either have negligible FPS performance costs or even improve performance somewhat.

The FPS performance cost graph above does not include the "Rendering Mode" graphics setting as it significantly improved the game's frame rate and so the rest of the settings weren't as easily visible in comparison to each other. When turning the Rendering Mode from "Normal" to "Interlaced" you can expect FPS to improve by around 30%.

Enabling the Shadow Cache setting can also improve FPS performance by 0.39% up to 2.73% depending on how high you have the Shadow Quality option set to, which will be explained later in this article.

Resident Evil 8 All Graphics Settings Benchmark Guide

Best Video Settings in Resident Evil 8

There's quite a lot of graphics options available in Resi Evil Village, but they at least give us some range to customize our FPS in-game which will help us to get the perfect balance of image quality and FPS performance.

Below we've provided both a score for the performance impact as well as a priority score designed to recommend which graphics settings you should prioritize turning up (the higher the number, the better).

Obviously, these scores are subjective and we really do encourage you to share your own thoughts in the discussion area below on what you think are the best RE8 graphics settings are. But for now, let's jump in...

Rendering Mode

Rendering Mode Interlaced setting performance impact

Rendering Mode graphics option Normal compared to Interlaced

Resident Evil 8 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 76.7 57.9 104.3 57.6 56.8 Rendering Mode 100.1 78.3 136.7 78.1 75.2

Rendering Mode option range: Normal/Interlaced

Performance impact: -5/5

Priority: 5/5

What does the Rendering Mode setting do in Resident Evil 8? Change the method used to render graphics. Choosing Interlaced will result in more jagged edges and a more "old school television" look, but will improve performance substantially.

FidelityFX CAS

FidelityFX CAS On setting performance impact

FidelityFX CAS graphics option Off compared to On

Resident Evil 8 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 76.7 57.9 104.3 57.6 56.8 FidelityFX CAS 76.4 56.2 103.3 56.2 55.1

FidelityFX CAS option range: Off/On

Performance impact: 1/5

Priority: 3/5

What does the FidelityFX CAS setting do in Resident Evil 8? Turn the Contrast Adaptive Sharpening feature on/off.

Anti-aliasing

Anti-aliasing FXAA+TAA setting performance impact

Anti-aliasing graphics option TAA compared to FXAA+TAA

Resident Evil 8 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 76.7 57.9 104.3 57.6 56.8 Anti-aliasing 76.6 57.7 104.4 57.6 56.5

Anti-aliasing option range: TAA/FXAA+TAA

Performance impact: 1/5

Priority: 5/5

What does the Anti-aliasing setting do in Resident Evil 8? Change the graphics smoothing technique.

Texture Quality

Texture Quality High (8GB) setting performance impact

Texture Quality graphics option Low (0GB) compared to High (8GB)

Resident Evil 8 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 76.7 57.9 104.3 57.6 56.8 Texture Quality 75.7 56.6 101.7 56.5 55.2

Texture Quality option range: Low (0GB)/Medium (0.25GB)/Medium (0.5GB)/High (0.25GB)/High (0.5GB)/High (1GB)/High (2GB)/High (3GB)/High (4GB)/High (6GB)/High (8GB)

Performance impact: 2/5

Priority: 4/5

What does the Texture Quality setting do in Resident Evil 8? Change the quality of object textures (recommended VRAM amount).

We didn't really notice a massive impact in FPS by enabling this setting and turning it up to the Maximum quality setting despite exceeding our card's available graphics memory. With a 6GB card, the High (8GB) setting barely impacted FPS over the Low (0GB) setting. So to test this out more and see if it is more affected by other settings (and whether it really is linked to VRAM) we tested this setting again with all other graphics options set to Max.

Texture Quality Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Max settings (Low 0GB) 58.1 43.9 76.7 43.6 42.9 Max settings (High 8GB) 56.5 43.3 73.9 42.8 42.3

As you can see, performance impact remains relatively the same. It is slightly higher at a 2.75% FPS performance cost compared to 1.30%, however that equates to around 1-2fps in-game, so there's hardly any difference in terms of raw frames. So enable this setting to its maximum quality and let us know if you experience anything different!

Texture Filter Quality

Texture Filter Quality High (ANISO x16) setting performance impact

Texture Filter Quality graphics option Medium (Trilinear) compared to High (ANISO x16)

Resident Evil 8 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 76.7 57.9 104.3 57.6 56.8 Texture Filter Quality 73 52.9 98.9 53 51.6

Texture Filter Quality option range: Medium (Trilinear)/High (ANISO x2)/High (ANISO x4)/High (ANISO x8)/High (ANISO x16)

Performance impact: 4/5

Priority: 3/5

What does the Texture Filter Quality setting do in Resident Evil 8? Change the clarity of object textures.

-------------

Mesh Quality

Mesh Quality Max setting performance impact

Mesh Quality graphics option Low compared to Max

Resident Evil 8 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 76.7 57.9 104.3 57.6 56.8 Mesh Quality 73.2 50.3 100.8 50.7 50

Mesh Quality option range: Low/Mid/High/Max

Performance impact: 4/5

Priority: 3/5

What does the Mesh Quality setting do in Resident Evil 8? Change the quality of polygonal meshes. This affects the radius that models will appear in higher resolution. The higher the setting, the less 'pop-up' of models and textures will occur.

Ambient Occlusion

Ambient Occlusion On setting performance impact

Ambient Occlusion graphics option Off compared to On

Resident Evil 8 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 76.7 57.9 104.3 57.6 56.8 Ambient Occlusion 68.4 50.8 90.1 50.8 49.7

Ambient Occlusion option range: Off/SSAO/FidelityFX CACAO/On (Ray Tracing)

Performance impact: 5/5

Priority: 4/5

What does the Ambient Occlusion setting do in Resident Evil 8? Change the rendering of shadows cast by ambient lighting/ray tracing. When Ray Tracing setting is turned off, the first three options - Off, SSAO, and FidelityFX CACAO - appear. When Ray Tracing is turned on, only Off/On is available.

Screen Space Reflections

Screen Space Reflections On setting performance impact

Screen Space Reflections graphics option Off compared to On

Resident Evil 8 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 76.7 57.9 104.3 57.6 56.8 Screen Space Reflections 75.4 55.7 101.1 55.5 54.3

Screen Space Reflections option range: Off/On

Performance impact: 2/5

Priority: 2/5

What does the Screen Space Reflections setting do in Resident Evil 8? Turn the function that improves surface reflections on/off. There isn't a whole lot of scenes and moments in the game that will truly take advantage of this, so you're not missing out on much if you decide to turn it off.

Volumetric Lighting Quality

Volumetric Lighting Quality High setting performance impact

Volumetric Lighting Quality graphics option Off compared to High

Resident Evil 8 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 76.7 57.9 104.3 57.6 56.8 Volumetric Lighting Quality 72.7 54.5 99.3 54.4 53.6

Volumetric Lighting Quality option range: Off/Low/Mid/High

Performance impact: 4/5

Priority: 3/5

What does the Volumetric Lighting Quality setting do in Resident Evil 8? Change the quality of volumetric lighting.

Subsurface Scattering

Subsurface Scattering On setting performance impact

Subsurface Scattering graphics option Off compared to On

Resident Evil 8 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 76.7 57.9 104.3 57.6 56.8 Subsurface Scattering 74.7 55.2 100.4 55.1 54.1

Subsurface Scattering option range: Off/On

Performance impact: 3/5

Priority: 4/5

What does the Subsurface Scattering setting do in Resident Evil 8? Turn the function that improves skin texture rendering on/off.

Shadow Quality

Shadow Quality Max setting performance impact

Shadow Quality graphics option Low compared to Max

Resident Evil 8 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 76.7 57.9 104.3 57.6 56.8 Shadow Quality 67.7 43.3 88.8 48.5 7.5

Shadow Quality option range: Low/Mid/High/Max

Performance impact: 5/5

Priority: 5/5

What does the Shadow Quality setting do in Resident Evil 8? Change the quality of shadows.

Contact Shadows

Contact Shadows On setting performance impact

Contact Shadows graphics option Off compared to On

Resident Evil 8 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 76.7 57.9 104.3 57.6 56.8 Contact Shadows 75.5 54.6 102.8 54.5 53.6

Contact Shadows option range: Off/On

Performance impact: 2/5

Priority: 3/5

What does the Contact Shadows setting do in Resident Evil 8? Turn rendering of detailed shadows on/off.

Shadow Cache

Shadow Cache On setting performance impact

Resident Evil 8 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 76.7 57.9 104.3 57.6 56.8 Shadow Cache 77 55.4 101.9 56.1 37.4

Shadow Cache option range: Off/On

Performance impact: -1/5

Priority: 5/5

What does the Shadow Cache setting do in Resident Evil 8? Turn caching for dynamic shadows for moving objects on/off.

Similarly to the Texture Quality graphics setting above, we wanted to see if the Shadow Cache graphics setting improved performance more significantly when other Shadow Quality settings were turned up to Max as well. So for this test we recorded the FPS when all graphics settings were turned up to its Maximum but with Shadow Cache disabled, then enabled it to see how much performance improved.

Shadow Cache Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Max settings (Shadow Cache Off) 55 38.9 71.5 40.4 14.2 Max settings (Shadow Cache On) 56.5 43.3 73.9 42.8 42.3

As you can see in the results above, Shadow Cache does not improve FPS more significantly when all other graphics settings are turned up to their Highest. It does turn out to be slightly better though, at a 2.73% FPS improvement compared to 0.39% improvement, however it is barely noticeable in terms of frame rate.

Considering that it only improves performance without any impact on visual quality, you may as well keep this setting on throughout your entire playthrough of Resi Evil Village to gain the benefits of increased performance, even if it is only a small amount.

Bloom

Bloom On setting performance impact

Bloom graphics option Off compared to On

Resident Evil 8 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 76.7 57.9 104.3 57.6 56.8 Bloom 73.3 54.2 98.6 54.4 49

Bloom option range: Off/On

Performance impact: 4/5

Priority: 1/5

What does the Bloom setting do in Resident Evil 8? Turn light bleed from bright light sources on/off. This is a cinematic effect, and is purely down to personal preference whether you want to enable it or not.

Lens Flare

Lens Flare On setting performance impact

Lens Flare graphics option Off compared to On

Resident Evil 8 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 76.7 57.9 104.3 57.6 56.8 Lens Flare 75.2 54.5 102.8 54.6 53.2

Lens Flare option range: Off/On

Performance impact: 2/5

Priority: 1/5

What does the Lens Flare setting do in Resident Evil 8? Turn lens flares on/off. This is a cinematic effect, and is purely down to personal preference whether you want to enable it or not.

Film Noise

Film Noise On setting performance impact

Film Noise graphics option Off compared to On

Resident Evil 8 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 76.7 57.9 104.3 57.6 56.8 Film Noise 75 54.4 100.9 54.3 53.4

Film Noise option range: Off/On

Performance impact: 2/5

Priority: 1/5

What does the Film Noise setting do in Resident Evil 8? Turn film noise on/off. This is a cinematic effect, and is purely down to personal preference whether you want to enable it or not.

Depth of Field

Depth of Field On setting performance impact

Depth of Field graphics option Off compared to On

Resident Evil 8 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 76.7 57.9 104.3 57.6 56.8 Depth of Field 75.4 54.3 98.9 54.3 53

Depth of Field option range: Off/On

Performance impact: 2/5

Priority: 1/5

What does the Depth of Field setting do in Resident Evil 8? Turn the effect that adjusts focus depending on the distance of objects on/off. This is a cinematic effect, and is purely down to personal preference whether you want to enable it or not.

Lens Distortion

Lens Distortion On (+chromatic aberration) setting performance impact

Lens Distortion graphics option Off compared to On (+chromatic aberration)

Resident Evil 8 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 76.7 57.9 104.3 57.6 56.8 Lens Distortion 75.7 55.4 102.5 55.4 54.4

Lens Distortion option range: Off/On/On (+chromatic aberration)

Performance impact: 2/5

Priority: 1/5

What does the Lens Distortion setting do in Resident Evil 8? Turn lens distortion effect on/off. This is a cinematic effect, and is purely down to personal preference whether you want to enable it or not.

Ray tracing and variable rate shading

Resident Evil Village includes support for Ray Tracing as well as Variable Rate Shading, but these settings require certain hardware in order to enable. So we tested them out separately to the ones above using an RTX 2060 graphics card instead to see what kind of performance hit we can expect when turning these options on.

When turning Ray Tracing on, there are a couple sub-settings to adjust the quality as well. However, these are automatically set to the default "Low" setting and so just enabling Ray Tracing itself will significantly affect performance, but from there requires a bit of fine tuning.

So for these results below we tested the performance improvements by enabling Variable Rate Shading (VRS), and tested the impact of turning on the Ray Tracing graphics setting with all sub-settings on Low, and then tested each individual sub-setting (GI and Reflection, and Light Reflection) to see how much they affect FPS when turned up to High.

Baseline FPS

To give us a comparable FPS baseline for Resident Evil 8 Ray Tracing and Variable Rate Shading Frame Rates achieved when all Resident Evil 8's graphics settings are on lowest or OFF.

Resident Evil 8 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 125.5 103.6 173.3 98.8 77.8

Resident Evil 8 Ray Tracing & VRS Graphics Options Performance Breakdown

The further to the right the bar goes, the more demanding the graphics option is.

Variable Rate Shading

Variable Rate Shading Prioritize Performance setting performance impact

Variable Rate Shading graphics option Off compared to Prioritize Performance

Resident Evil 8 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 125.5 103.6 173.3 98.8 77.8 Variable Rate Shading 133.8 110.3 194.1 104.1 73.6

Variable Rate Shading option range: Off/Balanced/Prioritize Performance

Performance impact: -2/5

Priority: 2/5

What does the Variable Rate Shading setting do in Resident Evil 8? Change the priority settings for image quality. Essential renders less detail in areas where you won't notice like blurred areas, darker areas etc.

Enabling this setting will reduce image quality slightly, but unless you know what you're looking for you won't really notice it. Considering it only increases FPS by a little bit, it's not exactly essential, but can help if you're struggling to reach a certain frame rate.

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing On setting performance impact

Ray Tracing graphics option Off compared to On

Resident Evil 8 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 125.5 103.6 173.3 98.8 77.8 Ray Tracing 72.2 58.8 87 58.6 56.5

Ray Tracing option range: Off/On

Performance impact: 5/5

Priority: 3/5

What does the Ray Tracing setting do in Resident Evil 8? Turn the simulation of light reflection and refraction on/off. Enables the ray traced settings below (GI and Reflection, and Light Reflection).

Here the performance impact is quite significant, and so should only be enabled if you have the performance headroom available.

GI and Reflection

GI and Reflection High setting performance impact

GI and Reflection graphics option Low compared to High

Resident Evil 8 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 125.5 103.6 173.3 98.8 77.8 GI and Reflection 70.1 56.3 84.9 56.2 46.6

GI and Reflection option range: Low/Mid/High

Performance impact: 5/5

Priority: 3/5

What does the GI and Reflection setting do in Resident Evil 8? Change the indirect light and reflection quality for ray tracing. Considering that performance does not decrease that much when going from Low to High, when enabling these settings you may as well turn it up as high as you can. Some areas later in the game will affect FPS more significantly the higher these settings, but for the majority of the time you won't see much difference between Low and High.

Light Reflection

Light Reflection High setting performance impact

Light Reflection graphics option Low compared to High

Resident Evil 8 Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low 0.1% Low Baseline 125.5 103.6 173.3 98.8 77.8 Light Reflection 71.5 57.7 86.8 57.6 46.9

Light Reflection option range: Low/Mid/High

Performance impact: 5/5

Priority: 3/5

What does the Light Reflection setting do in Resident Evil 8? Adjust how much light is reflected by ray tracing. Considering that performance does not decrease that much when going from Low to High, when enabling these settings you may as well turn it up as high as you can. Some areas later in the game will affect FPS more significantly the higher these settings, but for the majority of the time you won't see much difference between Low and High.

Conclusion

Resident Evil 8 graphics settings performance results and conclusion - Looking at all the results above, we can see that Resident Evil 8 has a lot of graphics settings to customize, with some settings proving to be more demanding than others. However, most of the time the performance impact is very low save for a select few settings.

The biggest FPS impactors are Ambient Occlusion and Shadow Quality, and of course Ray Tracing if you have a capable GPU. After that there are a few settings which will reduce FPS but not by much.

On the topic of Ray Tracing, the difference in performance between Low and High in its sub-settings is almost negligible, and so may as well be turned up to Max for best graphical quality. However, later scenes in the game (especially towards the end of the game) will severely impact FPS if you have Ray Tracing turned on and set to High. So consider turning Ray Tracing off or down to Low during these scenes.

There are a couple options that actually improve frame rate however, with the most significant being Render Mode. Switching from Normal to Interlaced can increase FPS substantially, but will come with a lot of visual artefacts like jagged edges due to the rendering technique. If you're really suffering from performance and don't mind some visual problems, then consider switching over to Interlaced.

The next two options are Shadow Cache and Variable Rate Shading. The former will cache dynamic shadows and can improve performance from around 0.39% up to 2.73% depending on your Shadow Quality settings. VRS on the other hand will improve frame rate by around 6.61% and does not affect image quality very much.

Texture Quality is an interesting one though as you would assume higher memory versions of it would affect FPS by a lot, but it doesn't seem to actually affect it that much. The setting recommends not to exceed your GPU's total VRAM, but with a 6GB graphics card the difference between Low (0GB) and High (8GB) barely makes a difference. So you may as well turn this setting up to Max as it does not seem to affect FPS that much. Lower VRAM cards may struggle more with it, though more testing is needed there.

Apart from that though there aren't many other settings worth noting. RE8 does include the usual cinematic effects like Depth of Field, Lens Flares, Film Noise, Lens Distortion (and Chromatic Aberration) etc. However, these are all purely down to personal preference and will not impact FPS that much by enabling or disabling them.

So that's it for the most important graphics options in Resident Evil Village. Now we're passing it on to you guys! We would love to hear your thoughts on what graphics settings you turn all the way up for little performance impact, and which options you turn down to get some extra frames so we can all benefit from better performance is this great looking game!