The latest updates from the Epic Games vs Apple legal battle have revealed some very interesting information about some business deals Epic was apparently trying to pursue with Sony, apparently offering $200 million to get some PC ports of first-party PlayStation games exclusive to their store.

The information comes from a document that was accidentally leaked by attorneys on the case, it shows that Epic approached Sony with a deal for “$200M MG+ for 4-6 titles”, ‘MG’ meaning ‘Minimum Guarantee’ (a minimum amount of guaranteed revenue for the publisher of a game if they go as an EGS exclusive).

It’s currently unclear if there has been any updates on the offer so far, and whether that $200 million is for each game or for all 4-6 titles in total. It’s also hard to judge whether the deal was for some of Sony’s biggest first-party games like the Uncharted series, The Last Of Us, or God of War, or whether it was for some smaller titles.

ReadySet Heroes and Predator: Hunting Grounds for instance are 2 Sony-published games that released exclusively for the Epic Games Store, but neither are worth $200 million individually or in total, but they could be part of a smaller deal. Recently released and upcoming Sony games like Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone are both launching on EGS and Steam simultaneously, so they clearly weren’t part of the deal (or the offer was rejected by Sony).

There is, however, more interesting information in the document that says Epic apparently approached not just Sony, but Microsoft and Nintendo as well to bring their first-party titles to the Epic Games Store.

For Microsoft, that has apparently not gone too well as the document says they see Epic has a direct competitor for content thanks to their Game Pass, and that the head of Game Pass didn’t agree with what they were doing. It also notes that Xbox head Phil Spencer has been meeting with Gabe Newell (President of Valve), but that’s less-than-exciting as its likely just talks about bringing back Microsoft games to Steam like the Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

For Nintendo however, that is apparently not happening at all, as the deal has been described as a “moonshot” and a “non-starter”. In other words, it’s not going to happen.

What do you think? Would you be okay with more Sony first-party titles on PC if they were an EGS exclusive? What about if they were a timed exclusive? And would you like to see Nintendo games on PC as well? Let us know!

