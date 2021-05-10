The Resident Evil series has been going on a bit of a resurgence ever since its short period of insanity that led to the notorious Resident Evil 6, and the recent release of Resident Evil 8 has proven to be the most successful launch for any RE game in the series to date, at least in terms of raw concurrent player numbers.

Resident Evil 8 managed to surpass 100,000 concurrent players on Steam on its release date last Friday, which for an RE game is pretty impressive. The previous record holder was Resident Evil 2 Remake at 74,227 players, followed by Resident Evil 3 Remake at 60,293 concurrent players.

More impressively, it seems that it took a while for players to trust Capcom again with the Resident Evil franchise after Resident Evil 6, as the last mainline title, Resident Evil 7, only achieved an all-time peak concurrent player count of 20,449.

SteamDB is also listing Resident Evil Village as one of the Top 15 games, coming in at 11th place currently under popular multiplayer titles like Rainbow Six: Siege, Grand Theft Auto 5, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive among others.

It’s not just impressive for a Resident Evil game though, as it’s also impressive for a single player horror experience. Although it has proven to be a massive hit on Twitch, pulling in a total of 658,703 viewers last Friday on its launch day.

Either way, Capcom has proven that it doesn’t need to be anywhere near Halloween for a Horror game to become successful, and is also bringing the Resident Evil series back to glory. Hopefully we won’t have to wait very long for the next installment, but whatever it is I’m sure fans will be excited nonetheless.

What do you think? Have you been playing Resi Evil 8 over the weekend? What do you think of it so far? (no spoilers please!) And are you excited for the future of the RE franchise again? Let us know!

