As anticipation rises for the next installment in the Battlefield series, fans have been eagerly awaiting an official reveal after multiple leaks and rumors pointed towards a near-future setting. Previous reports suggested the trailer was supposed to come out last week, but now it looks like we’ll have to wait until next month.

Previously EA pointed at a Battlefield 6 reveal coming soon in Spring this year, but a recent Tweet gives some sort of idea as to when that actually is: “Words that rhyme with Soon: June. Boom.” said the Tweet.

Considering that the Battlefield Twitter account’s pinned tweet mentions “get ready for our reveal soon,” it doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes to guess that it might be hinting at the official Battlefield 6 reveal.

Interestingly, June coincides with the big E3 2021 event, which is where we usually see some big game reveals like this. However, EA is not currently listed to attend this year’s E3, and last year they held their own digital event, also in June. But doing the reveal in the same month as other big game reveals sure makes a lot of sense.

What do you think? Are you excited for Battlefield 6? Do you think EA will do the reveal in June? Are you interested in a near-future setting? Let us know!