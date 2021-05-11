With the launch of AMD’s RX 6000 series of graphics cards, fans have been eagerly awaiting the Red Team’s mainstream GPUs to hit the market, and thanks to a recent EEC filing it looks like it might not be long until we get just that, as ASRock has once again submitted some custom GPUs to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

Previously, ASRock submitted a filing that listed the RX 6600 XT with 12GB of VRAM, whilst the RX 6700 non-XT was listed for 6GB. However, it seems that ASRock has changed the specs now, as the latest information says the RX 6700 non-XT will get 12GB instead (same as the RX 6700 XT model), but the RX 6600 models have been slightly downgraded.

As the listing details, the RX 6600 XT has had some specs updated, now with 8GB of VRAM instead of 12GB like was listed before. We haven’t seen listings for the RX 6600 non-XT before this, so it's unclear if the memory specs for that card have changed as well, but according to this submission will also feature 8GB of VRAM.

The submission lists a total of 5 GPU designs by ASRock for the RX 6600 XT and RX 6600, each with 12GB of video memory:

ASRock Radeon RX 6600 XT Phantom Gaming D

ASRock Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger D OC

ASRock Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger I

ASRock Radeon RX 6600 Challenger D OC

ASRock Radeon RX 6600 Challenger I

As for other specs, the RX 6600 series of graphics cards will apparently be using the Navi 23 GPU core, which is expected to feature 32 Compute Units (2048 stream processors) as well as 32 Ray Accelerator cores. It will also include 64MB of Infinity Cache, 8GB of VRAM across a 128-bit bus width offering speeds of up to 16Gbps and bringing the total bandwidth to 256GB/s.

The RX 6600 series, and more specifically the RX 6600 XT, will be aimed at 1080p gaming and so will directly compete against the RTX 3060. It is expected to perform slightly better at rasterization, but likely slightly worse at ray tracing performance.

No information regarding a price tag has been confirmed yet, but rumors are pointing towards a $299 price point, as the RTX 3060 is currently priced at $329 MSRP. Obviously neither cards have or will be sold for MSRP at the moment due to increased GPU prices that is the result of a global chip shortage.

What do you think? Are you interested in an RX 6600 XT or RX 6600 non-XT? How much do you think they will be priced at? And what kind of performance would you expect? Let us know!

