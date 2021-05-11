The Warhammer video game universe continues to expand with the latest entry now officially launching on June 15th, publisher Slitherine confirmed recently. Another turn-based Strategy set within the Warhammer universe, Battlesector sure looks like a lot of fun, but what will it take to run?

Thankfully, the official PC system requirements for Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector have been revealed and they're not that demanding at all, which is usual for many top-down strategy games. A GTX 950 is all you'll need to play it at its best.

So let's jump into the Warhammer 40K Battlesector PC system requirements...

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector minimum system requirements

*PC specs only listed Intel/Nvidia hardware, so we've picked out the closest matching AMD specs based on the hardware descriptions provided.

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector recommended system requirements

The best chance you will have at playing Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector at the recommended system requirements at 1080p screen resolution will be if your PC has at least a GTX 950 or R9 270X graphics card. The CPU required to meet the recommended specs is either an Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD FX-8310 processor. This type of gaming rig should then deliver around the 60fps performance. 8GB of RAM will also be needed to achieve the Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector rec specs and get 60FPS.

Warhammer 40K Battlesector will need a GPU that is at least as powerful as a GTX 750 or HD 7790 in order to meet the minimum system requirements. This should then be paired with either a Core i5-4460 or Ryzen 5 1400 CPU as well as 4GB of system memory in order to deliver around 60fps performance on Low graphics settings at 1080p.

Looking over the specs above, we suggest using a 6 year old PC at least in order to play smoothly.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.