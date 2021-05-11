Intel’s upcoming 12th generation series of processors is known as Alder Lake, and since the disappointing performance of their 11th gen Rocket Lake CPUs, gamers are eagerly awaiting an official announcement and launch. According to the latest information, we could see a launch as early as November this year.

And by early we mean if Alder Lake does launch in November, then that would be just 8 months after the launch of Rocket Lake, which as some have pointed out may well be the fastest architectural upgrade in Intel’s history. Previous rumors even pointed towards an earlier September launch date.

Here's a quick peak at Intel's desktop CPU roadmap:

Rocket Lake Alder Lake Raptor Lake Meteor Lake Lunar Lake Release date March 30th 2021 November 2021? 2022 2023 2024 Node size 14nm 10nm 7nm - Architecture Cypress Cove Golden Cove + Gracemont Redwood Cove + Gracemont - Max Core count 8 16 (8+8) - - Socket LGA1200 LGA1700 - Memory DDR4 DDR4/DDR5 DDR5 - PCIe Gen 4.0 5.0 Chipset 500 (e.g. Z590) 600 (e.g. Z690) - - -

Intel themselves have confirmed that Alder Lake will be launching by the end of this year, so a November release is certainly likely. However, the most exciting part is Intel’s ability to reclaim their lead in the CPU market with new features and upgrades which should help them bounce back after AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series won over many gamers last year.

The first of which is that Alder Lake will be the first 10nm desktop CPU from Intel, which has been long anticipated after numerous delays. There will also be official PCIe Gen 5.0 support along with DDR5 memory support. Since AMD has yet to say whether they will be supporting these features soon, we can expect Intel to be the first ones this time round.

Unfortunately, we still haven’t heard of any proper benchmarks or performance numbers for Alder Lake just yet, but Intel is apparently expecting at least a 20% performance uplift over Rocket Lake for single-threaded apps, and up to double the performance for multi-threaded applications.

What do you think? Are you excited for Alder Lake? Will you be looking to upgrade your CPU by the end of the year? Will you jump straight into Alder Lake’s hybrid tech? Or give it a year for the next generation to see how it goes for everyone else? Let us know!