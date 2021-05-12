According to the latest earnings report from Ubisoft, the upcoming open world pirate game has been delayed once again. At this point it feels like the game will never see the light of day, but Ubi has reassured us that it is still definitely coming at some point. Thankfully, the report also confirms other anticipated Ubisoft games have not been affected.

In the 2020-2021 earnings report for Ubisoft, the studio revealed that Skull and Bones has been pushed back to a fiscal year 2023 release date, which means a May 2022 launch at the earliest if all goes well.

“Skull and Bones is now expected for fiscal year '23. We strongly believe in the team's creative vision, and have been given an increasingly ambitious mandate for the game,” said Frederick Duguet, Chief Financial Officer at Ubisoft. “Production, led by [Ubisoft] Singapore, has been advancing well over the past 12 months, and the promise is better than ever. The additional time will allow the team to fully deliver on its vision.”

Development on Skull and Bones has been getting increasingly ambitious apparently, as last year we heard Ubisoft was taking on a new gameplay vision which resulted in new and bigger challenges and eventually delayed the game further. However, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot mentioned they have hired outside help in order to finish development.

“What we have been doing to make sure they could really come strongly with Skull and Bones is, we increased the associate studios that are working with them at the moment,” Guillemot said. “So there's a good and big team now working on the game, and the last 12 months have really been good in terms of the way things were coming along. So we are confident they can really bring something really exceptional for the market.”

Hopefully we’ll hear/see more at the Ubisoft Forward event that is taking place during E3 2021. But the delay doesn't mean other Ubisoft games have also been pushed back: both Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six: Quarantine are still expected to launch by September 2021.

What do you think? Are you excited for Skull and Bones? When do you think it will actually come out? Let us know!