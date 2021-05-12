In the wake of E3 2020’s cancellation due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many developers and publishers chose to host their own online live events with new game reveals, trailers, gameplay etc. One of which was EA’s Play Live event, and it will be returning this year in July.

In a “save the date” tweet, Electronic Arts announced that this year’s EA Play Live will be taking place on July 22nd 2021, a full month after the E3 2021 event ends. It’s a bit later than last year’s showcase, and interestingly doesn’t coincide with the supposed official reveal of Battlefield 6, which will likely be happening in June.

However, EA is notably absent from E3 2021’s list of attendees, so they likely won’t be at this year’s show. That doesn't mean BF6 won’t be revealed at E3 though, and could easily be a part of someone else’s presentation like Microsoft’s Xbox showcase.

Either way, we’ll be learning more about EA and their upcoming titles in July. If the Battlefield 6 reveal comes in June then surely we’ll hear and see more during the Play Live event, and maybe even learn more about the upcoming BioWare games in development like Mass Effect 5 or Dragon Age 4.

