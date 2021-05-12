Blizzard’s popular online hero shooter is getting an official sequel soon, though not this year, however that doesn’t mean the studio doesn’t want to show off any of it soon. As it turns out, the developers are ready to be showing off some official PvP gameplay next week, as revealed in the latest developer update video.

Overwatch 2 is not expected to launch this year, but in their first official developer update video, OW2’s director Aaron Keller said they will be revealing some of the game’s PvP action next week on May 20th during a livestream.

However, Keller mentioned to not set expectations too high, as Overwatch 2 is still in development: “just to set expectations, everything that we'll be showing is under development and still a work in progress,” he said. “And we will be talking more about Overwatch 2's PvP later in the year, so there's still more to come.”

There will also be an AMA taking place on Reddit with the developers where they will be discussing the history of Overwatch, but also will be “sharing more information on the development of Overwatch 2” with everyone.

