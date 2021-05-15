With the release of the latest Resident Evil game in the mainline series to incredible success and critical acclaim, the RE franchise shows no signs of hitting the brakes. Although we can absolutely expect a Resident Evil 9 eventually, the next logical step is for Capcom to remake everyone’s favorite Resident Evil 4. But when should they stop?

For a long time there have been rumors of a Resident Evil 4 Remake, after the major success of both the Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake. Capcom themselves even started asking fans if they would be interested in more remakes after RE3. So there’s clearly more than just 1 other remake planned.

Does that mean we could even see a Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 remake? What would those games look like? The remakes so far have been very different from their original PlayStation 1-2 versions but still retained the spirit of them. So what would an RE5 and RE6 remake be like? Would they completely change the gameplay? After all, despite being the most successful entries in the franchise, both RE5 and RE6 are considered some of the worst in the main series.

Obviously an RE4 Remake would be great and surely well received, considering how old it is at this point bringing it into the RE Engine like the last 2 remakes would be certainly welcome. But Capcom missed out on remaking the first Resident Evil game before RE2 Remake, so should they remake that one for technically the 4th time?

Then again, there are also some beloved spinoffs which desperately need a remake too, like Resident Evil Code: Veronica.

Anyway, we just thought it would be interesting to see how fans feel about more RE remakes and when should they stop. At this rate we’ll see a Resident Evil 8 remake in the next 10 years, which would be a little strange.

What do you think? When should Capcom stop making Resident Evil remakes? Would you be interested in seeing more remakes of other RE games? Or should Capcom stop after remaking RE4? Let’s debate!

