Day 9361, it has been 25 years since the launch of the first PlayStation console in the US, and 19 years since the first Xbox and the start of the great console war. I’m not entirely sure if the war is still going on, but Xbox has seemingly given into the PC master race and have simply decided to coexist with them, and Sony has begun to make deals with both sides. Is the end to the console war in sight? Has it already been over? Or is it really only just beginning?

Since the dawn of the console generation, there has been a great ‘console war’ in the gaming industry. Die hard fans will choose a side and stick by it for years to come, either remaining faithful to one side, or finally defecting to the neutral PC opposition.

I often think these days whether the console war is still a thing. Sure, it was a funny joke a while ago that somehow turned into an actual thing. Some console fanboys would be very vocal online about how they feel betrayed when a platform-exclusive title was being ported over to another platform. And even a mention of the opposition on various social media channels in the console inner circles can bring about a massive amount of online abuse and hatred.

So maybe there is still some sort of console war, with patriotic allies on either side constantly harassing the other for their inferior hardware and game exclusives. All the while PC players just sit in the middle, sometimes getting the best of both sides, and sometimes getting hit in the crossfire.

But Microsoft seems to be blending their ecosystem together. Now an Xbox console is essentially a pre-built PC. You can’t mod it with extra parts and hardware, but all upcoming Xbox exclusives are also coming to PC, and MS seems to want to synergize both platforms together.

On the other side, Sony seems very wary of the PC platform, but after last year’s success with Horizon: Zero Dawn is a little less hesitant now with the upcoming release of Days Gone. It’s not exactly a definite, but there is a possibility we could finally see some of Sony’s most prolific exclusive titles come to PC eventually.

And then at that point there is no reason for a console war, right? Then every fanboy can lay the whole bout to rest and we can all just enjoy the games we play. Exclusive titles may even be a thing of the past! (Full exclusives at least, timed exclusives will still most likely be a thing to maintain competitiveness).

What do you think? Is the console war over? Were you ever a console patriot or were you always a PC player? Is it better to be a PC gamer now? Let’s debate!

