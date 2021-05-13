CI Games' latest entry in the Sniper Ghost Warrior universe once again takes us on the new Contracts formula. There's a heavy emphasis on preparing yourself with the right gear for each mission, but what about the right gear to play the game itself? What kind of hardware is needed to run?

We take a look at the official Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 PC system requirements to see how demanding or not so demanding the game is. The graphics have been updated with more modern features, but what does that mean for the hardware needed to run it?

Let's jump straight into the PC system specs for Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2...

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 minimum system requirements

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 recommended system requirements

Your PC will need a graphics card that is at least as powerful as a GTX 1070 or RX 5600 XT in order to match the Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 recommended system requirements. This should then be paired with either a Core i7-7700 or Ryzen 7 1700 processor as well as 16GB of RAM. This setup should then deliver 60fps performance on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will need a GPU that's at least as powerful as a GTX 970 or RX 580 coupled with a Core i5-7600 or Ryzen 5 1600 CPU to match the minimum requirements. You will also need 8GB of system memory, which should help deliver 60fps performance on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

Looking over all the specs above, we suggest at least a 5 year old PC in order to play Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 smoothly.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.