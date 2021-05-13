Not too long ago, Remedy was just a small developer with big dreams who worked on single projects at a time. Now the studio has grown significantly, and currently have a total of 6 projects in development. Some have been confirmed already, whilst others are still just rumors.

According to their latest earnings report, the dev team behind their latest release, Control, has now moved onto other projects: “Almost all of our internal Control developers have moved on to work on other Remedy projects,” which apparently includes a brand new and “exciting early-phase project.”

Exactly what that project is unknown, but it adds another project on top of the 5 already known projects the developer is working on. One of which is the upcoming release of Crossfire: “the Crossfire team is finalizing the single-player operations for Smilegate’s CrossfireX and Crossfire HD. With both of these games launching in 2021, this is a significant year for Crossfire.”

Then there’s also Vanguard, the “free-to-play co-op game project” which was previously early in development but is quickly progressing as they have “now defined many of the core elements of the game. Development progresses at a good pace, internal playtesting continues, and we are starting the next phase of closed gameplay testing.”

But here’s where it gets really exciting for fans of previous Remedy games: although all the projects mentioned above are significant releases, none of them are currently the traditional AAA narrative-driven premium experience that we’ve come to expect from Remedy. Instead, that project is part of the deal that Remedy made with Epic Games last year to develop two games for the publisher.

One of those games is the typical AAA Remedy experience, whilst the other is a “smaller-scale” game but set within the same universe. The former is rumored to be the mythical Alan Wake 2 many fans have been waiting for, and it is soon entering full production:

“Remedy’s AAA game project with Epic Games is soon moving into full production, and the second, smaller-scale game continues in full production mode.”

Considering how fast development seems to be moving, we might be hearing more about Remedy’s mystery projects sooner than we think. But another mystery title added to the list is surely exciting as well.

What do you think? Are you excited for more AAA single player games from Remedy? Do you think they are working on Alan Wake 2? What's your favorite Remedy game so far? Let us know!