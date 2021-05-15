Back in 2014, renowned developer Insomniac Games released a whacky open world game for the Xbox One console. 4 years later and the game finally came to PC as well, and has since amassed a cult following of fans. Even though Insomniac is now owned by Sony, the original director of the game says they would love to make a sequel.

When asked whether there was still a future in the franchise, co-director of Sunset Overdrive, Marcus Smith, said “I mean, never say never is my approach. Obviously, we’re part of Sony now, but we own the IP and so there’s nothing really stopping us other than we have a lot of really exciting things in our future.”

When pressed further whether they would like to make a direct sequel, Smith said “I would. I think there are a lot of stories that can be told in that universe and I would love to return to it. I had a lot of fun making that game.”

Insomniac Games is best known for their open-world superhero adventures on PlayStation recently with the overwhelming success of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. There’s no word on whether it would also come to PC, but considering the first game is available then there is at least a small chance.

