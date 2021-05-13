In anticipation for the launch of the Mass Effect Remastered Trilogy tomorrow, some gameplay has already been uploaded online, including 20 minutes from the opening of the first Mass Effect which shows off many of the visual and gameplay improvements over the original game.

If you’ve ever played the entire Mass Effect trilogy, then you know the first game is very different from the rest not just in terms of graphics but overall gameplay design. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition includes an almost-lite remake of ME1, and the gameplay below reveals the first 20 minutes and most of the game’s improvements.

In terms of graphics, the Mass Effect 1 remake looks much better over its original counterpart, most notably in the lighting and facial features. When characters, it looks less like moldy potatoes having a chat to much cleaner looking recently-peeled potatoes, does that make sense? Probably not.

There’s also a bit of combat about halfway through the video, and whilst BioWare said they were overhauling the combat to keep it more in line with the rest of the series, it seems that some main features were still left in. As far as I can tell, there’s still no ammo and guns instead rely on heat build up as their form of ammo.

Nevertheless, there are some major improvements to the visuals. As for performance though? The game is running on a PlayStation 5, but gameplay looks relatively smooth. Chances are if you meet the official recommended requirements you won’t have much trouble, though we’ll just have to wait and see.

What do you think? Are you excited for Mass Effect Legendary Edition? How do you feel about the graphics improvements above? What about the combat? Do you wish it was more like ME2/ME3? Or are you happy they’ve stuck with the same combat design? Let us know!

