The Total War franchise continues to evolve in many directions, but anticipation remains high for the upcoming sequel set in the acclaimed Warhammer universe. Up until now we have only had brief teasers of CGI cinematics, but now publisher SEGA and developer Creative Assembly have released the first official glimpse of gameplay.

The 8 minutes of gameplay for Total War: Warhammer 3 shows off the basics that you’ve come to expect from the series, but in a brand new game mode called “Survival Battle”. You can check out the full Khorne vs Kislev gameplay below:

If you’re a Total War and Warhammer fan then there’s a lot to be excited for in the upcoming sequel. TWW3 is set to be the biggest and grandest entry in the trilogy, and to be honest, no video game has ever been able to capture the feeling of the actual tabletop wargaming experience as well as Total War has.

