Late last year, publisher 505 Games announced an action-parkour game set within a Cyberpunk world. It was a fun little romp that felt a lot like Hotline Miami meets Mirrors Edge, and after the overwhelming success of it they have announced an official sequel with original developer One More Level.

Ghostrunner 2 will be coming sometime in the future, though we don’t have an official release date yet unfortunately, same with any screenshots or trailers. However, we do have a bit of information regarding what fans can expect in the upcoming sequel.

For instance, the overall budget for the second game has been doubled to around €5 million, so the scope and scale of the sequel may be a lot bigger than the first one. Although it was a relatively short game, Ghostrunner’s initial price reflected that and didn’t necessarily mean it was a bad game. But Ghostrunner 2 could very well be a longer and more modernly-priced title, that’s just my guess though.

Interestingly, Ghostrunner is apparently seen as a brand with “great potential” to contribute towards the product portfolio of 505 Games. In other words, Ghostrunner 2 may only be the first of several sequels down the line.

With the launch of Ghostrunner on next-gen consoles by the end of the year, the IP will surely grow more. But 505 Games’ parent company, Digital Bros Group, revealed that it has already sold 600,000 copies worldwide, which is a big achievement for the Polish studio.

