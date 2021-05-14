Nobody likes platform exclusives because now you have to buy a piece of hardware just to play 1 or 2 games that you can’t play anywhere else. Whilst this is mostly true of PlayStation and Nintendo titles, there have also been a number of Japanese games that have never made their way to PC. But it looks like SEGA wants to change that.

Over the past year many SEGA titles that were once console exclusives have found a release on PC. Most notably, the launch of Persona 4 Golden on PC kickstarted a wave of other Japanese titles finally getting a PC port. We don’t have Persona 5 yet (though hopefully soon), but the Tales of series, Disgaea, or even the Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster have all made the transition to PC or are still in the process of.

However, SEGA wants to release future games by Atlus (developers of the Persona series) on multiple platforms from now, which includes PC: “a simultaneous release on multiple platforms would be favorable for our titles,” said Chief Strategy Officer at SEGA, Shuji Utsumi, in a recent interview.

“Of course, we'll make adjustments on a per-title basis, but we want to be conscious of the global expansion of Atlus titles as well.”

That’s quite surprising given that localization of games takes a very long time. Some of Atlus’ games have lots of dialogue and text that needs to be translated, resulting in a delayed release in Western countries compared to the Japanese launch.

But it seems like the success of multi-platform titles launching simultaneously - like Yakuza: Like A Dragon - has spurred SEGA to push for a multi-platform launch for most of the titles in the future.

Again, hopefully that means we’ll see Persona 5 on PC sooner rather than later, and shorter/no gaps in release between the Japanese and Western launches of games. SEGA itself now considers the Yakuza franchise a multi-platform series despite having long been a PlayStation exclusive franchise.

What do you think? Are you excited for more SEGA/Atlus launching on multiple platforms in the future? What other Japanese titles would you like to see on PC? Let us know!