Ever since Google announced their cloud gaming platform known as Stadia, users online have been worried about the tech giant’s trends for abandoning projects and whether Stadia will eventually be another one to add to the pile. After multiple studio departures and even shutting down the internal development team, Stadia is apparently still “alive and well”.

Recently, Google lost some major players in their Stadia department, including the former head of Stadia Jade Raymond, who has since created their own studio and hired several more former employees from Stadia. That sparked a lot of worries online that this was signaling the end of Stadia.

But speaking in a recent interview, Nate Ahearn, the Product Marketing Lead at Google Stadia, detailed the continued support and success of the service: “We’re well on our way to over 100 new games launching on Stadia in 2021, and we’re continuing to make Stadia a great place to play games on devices you already own,” said Ahearn.

“I’d tell any non-believers to take notice of how we’re continuing to put our words into action, as we grow the Stadia Makers program and partner with AAA studios like Capcom, EA, Square Enix, Ubisoft and others.”

That’s all good and fine coming from Google themselves, who have tended in the past to say things only to go back on them mere days later, much like the case with the shutting down of the internal development team.

However, during the ongoing Epic vs Apple legal battle, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney apparently revealed that Google’s Stadia service had been “significantly scaled back” after being asked whether Stadia was still operating to this day.

Whatever is happening with Stadia, it is clearly not at its peak right now. Whether it has passed its peak or still waiting for it is yet to be seen, but reports of studio closures and departures are not good signs at least. Time to see Google really put their words into action this time.

What do you think? Can Google Stadia redeem itself in the eyes of the average gamer? Is Google really putting their words into actions? Do you expect Google to continue supporting the service or eventually shut it down? Let us know!