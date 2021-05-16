The Resident Evil series has long had a fixed/third person camera perspective, with only the two latest entries in the main series featuring a first person perspective. Considering that Resident Evil 8 feels very much like a spiritual successor to Resident Evil 4, some fans may want to experience a third person mod instead, which one user is currently working on.

The Resident Evil 8 third person is currently in development and coming along pretty well, but still requires a lot of work to iron out some particular kinks, including issues with the main protagonist’s Ethan’s missing head, the body looking in the wrong direction while shooting and more. Check out the first demo of the mod in action in the Resident Evil Village Mercenaries mode:

“Huzzah, combat works!” says the mod’s creator, FluffyQuack. “If you ignore that the character model looks in the wrong direction while shooting, flashlight being in the wrong position, camera clipping through walls, Ethan having no head, upper body mesh always rendered on top of everything, sniper rifle view using the wrong position, the inability to interact with many object, and the view still going to first person when crouching or attacked then the mod is perfect!”

The modder also previously posted another instance where the mod works a bit better during a later segment in the game as it does not involve any combat and the modder is using a character replacement mod that switches out the model of the main character Ethan Winters. Check it out below, though be warned of spoilers for one of the game’s best moments:

[Spoilers in the video below]

Unfortunately for those of you who want to download and give the mod a whirl, it’s currently not available since there’s still a lot of work to be done, but there is hope for a release of it later in the future:

“This mod is not playable in the current state, by the way. Interacting with objects is very hard (you can see that early in the video when I try to interact with a door. I need to move the camera closer), you can easily clip the camera outside the world, but the biggest thing is that combat completely breaks the 3rd person camera. Hopefully, there are solutions to find for these problems.”

Typically RE games have a very particular style when it comes to the perspective, as a lot of the game’s design centers around how the player interacts with it. A third person shift can work but ultimately transforms the entire experience, much like how the fixed camera mod for Resident Evil 7 almost felt like a completely different game.

What do you think? Have you tinkered with any mods for RE Village yet? Would you use a third person mod like the one above? What do you think of it? Let us know!