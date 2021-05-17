Whether you love them or hate them, Bethesda makes some of the biggest RPGs out there with the highly successful Elder Scrolls and Fallout series. But whilst everyone waits for the next entry in those two franchises, their next IP is something completely new and so far we’ve heard hardly anything about it. At least until recently.

Several new screenshots have been leaked online for Bethesda’s upcoming Starfield, which are apparently from an early 2018 build of the game - the same as previously leaked screenshots. However, there’s also a little bit of insider information that has come with these pictures. None of them are super exciting, but they do give us some idea of what the style of the game looks like and what we might expect.

(Note that the original image was a tad blurry, so it has been upscaled and enhanced for better clarity):

[click to enlarge]

The first image comes from a user named Skullzi, who also mentioned that according to many insiders, Starfield is targeting a Q1 2022 release date. Though there is some hope for a late 2021 launch, but right now it seems a little unlikely. Though we will apparently get to see some of the game in action at E3 2021 next month and get a proper launch date then.

More screenshots from the 2018 build reveal some interior shots. Some of them also seem to be in a first person view, so there may be an option to switch between 1st and 3rd person views in Starfield, a staple mechanic in almost all of Bethesda’s major RPGs recently.

[click to enlarge]

[click to enlarge]

According to Skullzi, Starfield will also feature factions including at least two: The Black Fleet, and the Space Nation Alliance. It will also apparently include mechanics for spacewalking, as SKullzi mentioned: “While I won't 100% come out and confirm space walking will be in the game, you do have a gravity meter on your HUD, and ships do have exits and entrances specifically for when there is high gravity or low gravity.”

Some lower resolution images were also shared alongside the ones above, which showcase some more interesting information like a close up of the game’s UI and a possible helmet the player can wear.

[click to enlarge]

[click to enlarge]

And that’s it for all the leaked images so far, and according to Skullzi we won’t be seeing many more before E3 2021 where Bethesda will supposedly show off some proper gameplay, and from a more recent build than 2018 at least.

What do you think? Are you excited for Starfield? What are you hoping to see from Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG? Let us know!

